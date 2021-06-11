BuzzFeed News won its first Pulitzer Prize for speaking out against China’s system of detaining Muslims

BuzzFeed News won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday for a series of innovative articles that used satellite imagery, 3D architectural models and daring in-person interviews to expose China’s vast infrastructure for detention of hundreds of thousands of Muslims in its region of Xinjiang. The Pulitzer Prize is journalism’s highest honor, and it is the first victory for digital media since its inception in 2012.

And the FinCEN file series by BuzzFeed News and the International Consortium of Journalists, the largest investigative reporting project ever to expose corruption in the global banking industry has been recognized as a Pulitzer Prize finalist. A former US Treasury official sentenced to prison just last week for leaking the thousands of secret government documents that were used in its genesis.

The Xinjiang series won the award in the International Reports category and was recognized as a finalist in the Explanatory Reports category, and FinCEN files were recognized as finalists in the International Reports category. BuzzFeed News has been a Pulitzer finalist twice before.

Pulitzer Prizes have also been awarded to the Minneapolis Star Tribune for its coverage of the police murder of George Floyd and its aftermath. Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the viral video of Floyd’s death, received a special mention of the Pulitzer Prizes. The Boston Globe won the award for an investigative report that revealed systemic failures of state governments to share information about unsafe truck drivers. Ed Yong of Atlantic won the Explanatory Report Award for his articles on the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared the award with a team of Reuters reporters for their review of how “qualified immunity” protects police using excessive force from prosecution.

The Pulitzer for Local Reporting took to the Tampa Bay Times for exposing a sheriff’s secret intelligence operation to profile schoolchildren, while staff from the Marshall Project, Alabama Media Group, Indianapolis Star and the Invisible Institute won the National Reporting category for their year investigating K-9 units and the damage police dogs inflict on Americans. The New York Times won the Public Service Reporting Pulitzer for its “courageous, prescient and comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic which exposed racial and economic inequalities, government failures in the United States and beyond.”

In 2017, shortly after China began detaining thousands of Muslims in Xinjiang, BuzzFeed News reporter Megha Rajagopalan was the first to visit an internment camp – at a time when China denied the existence of such places.

“In response, the government tried to silence her, revoking her visa and expel him from the countryBuzzFeed News wrote in its nomination for the award. “This would continue to cut off access to the entire region for most Westerners and block journalists. The publication of basic facts about the detainees has slowed to a trickle. “

Working from London and refusing to be silenced, Rajagopalan partnered with two contributors, Alison Killing, a licensed architect specializing in forensic analysis of architecture and satellite images of buildings, and Christo Buschek, a programmer who creates tools suitable for data journalists.

“Xinjiang’s flamboyant stories desperately shed light on one of the worst human rights abuses of our time,” said Mark Schoofs, editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News. “I am extremely proud of Megha – who was kicked out of China but still found ways to cover this critical story – as well as of Alison and Christo for their courageous and poignant investigation, an iconic example of forensic analysis. innovative legal and creative reporting.

Minutes after her victory, Rajagopalan told BuzzFeed News that she didn’t even watch the ceremony live because she didn’t expect to win. She only found out when Schoofs called her to congratulate her on the victory.

“I am completely in shock, I did not expect it,” Rajagopalan said on the phone from London.

She said she was deeply grateful to the teams of people who worked with her on this topic, including her collaborators, Killing and Buschek, editor Alex Campbell, the BuzzFeed News public relations team and the organizations that funded their work, including the Pulitzer Center.

Rajagoplan also acknowledged the courage of the sources who spoke to them despite the risk and threat of retaliation against them and their families.

“I’m so grateful that they stood up and wanted to talk to us,” she said. “It takes so much incredible courage to do this. “

The three set out to analyze thousands of satellite images of the Xinjiang region, an area larger than Alaska, in an attempt to answer a simple question: Where did Chinese authorities hold up to 1 million? Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities?

For months, the trio compared censored Chinese images with uncensored mapping software. They started with a massive 50,000 location dataset. Buschek created a custom tool to sort these images. Then, “the team had to go through thousands of images one at a time, checking many sites against other available evidence,” BuzzFeed News wrote in its application.

They eventually identified over 260 structures that appeared to be fortified detention camps. Some of the sites could hold over 10,000 people and many contained factories where prisoners were forced to work.

The groundbreaking technological reporting was also accompanied by extensive old-fashioned ‘shoe leather’ journalism.

Banished from China, Rajagopalan instead traveled to neighboring Kazakhstan, a country known for its own authoritarian impulses, where many Chinese Muslims have sought refuge. There, Rajagopalan located more than two dozen people who had been prisoners in the Xinjiang camps, gaining their trust and convincing them to share their nightmarish accounts with the world.

An article caught the readers inside one of the camps, which was described in vivid and unprecedented detail from the accounts of the survivors, and then rendered, using Killing’s architectural skills, into a 3D model.

“Throughout her reporting, Rajagopalan had to endure harassment from the Chinese government, which persisted beyond forcing her to pack up her apartment in Beijing on short notice,” Price said. At one point, “the Chinese government posted their personal information, including a government ID number, on Twitter.”

Ultimately, the four-story series painted a damning and detailed portrait of the horrific detention and treatment of its Muslim citizens by China, which the great Western nations have qualified as genocide and a crime against humanity.