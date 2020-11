Infectious diseases do not respect borders.

About 3 billion people in low income countries Across Africa, Asia and Latin America are likely not to have access to a COVID-19 vaccine for years after its availability. In poor countries, many communities lack the health workers needed to administer vaccines, as well as the capacity to handle vaccines properly by keep them extremely cold.

As a bioethicist studying global access to essential drugs, I keep a close watch on what rich countries, foundations and international organizations are doing about this problem.

COVAX

The COVID-19 Global Vaccine Access Mechanism, or COVAX, is a joint effort of 184 countries working with international organizations to enable people everywhere to have affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available.

So far, COVAX has raised approximately $ 1.8 billion for an initial target of $ 2 billion to cover the costs of manufacturing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

The aim of this initiative is to produce 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. However, many of the rich countries participating are make their own deals outside of COVAX to ensure they will have early access to a vaccine.

These instances of “vaccine nationalism”Threaten to undermine COVAX and other attempts to equitably distribute new COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

Several large industrialized countries – including United States and Russia – have chosen not to fully adhere to the agreement. Rather, they make their own arrangements with the pharmaceutical companies.

Unicef

Distributing COVID-19 vaccines could prove to be as difficult, if not more difficult, than finding the money to pay for them.

This is because the most promising vaccines require constant and extremely cold storage. Especially in areas where access to electricity is unreliable or completely absent, there are simply not enough health facilities with the required refrigeration capacity.

The story continues

Almost 3 billion people in the world live in places without the temperature-controlled storage necessary for a large-scale vaccination campaign. The severity of this problem will depend on which vaccines are ultimately approved, as all vaccine in clinical trials requires storage at the same time cold temperatures.

Also there are not enough health workers to administer vaccines, and it is extremely difficult for many people living in poor communities to reach health centers.

The United Nations Children’s Fund, a United Nations agency that provides aid to children around the world, leads the COVAX initiative vaccine distribution plans. UNICEF worked with the public-private partnership called GAVI, formerly Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, in the past to provide developing countries with refrigeration technology needed to keep vaccines cold.

More, UNICEF aims to store 520 million syringes by the end of 2020, up to 1 billion syringes by 2021 and 5 million safety boxes.

International organizations and foundations

Several other international organizations are also working to ensure that people in low-income countries will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine and treatments as well.

From October 2020, the World Bank planned to provide $ 12 billion to finance the acquisition and deployment of vaccines in low- and middle-income countries such as India and Nigeria.

Other regional development banks also play an important role, as COVAX will not provide enough vaccines for everyone in the world. For example, in sub-Saharan Africa, only 28% of healthcare establishments have access to reliable electricity, the African Import-Export Bank therefore has $ 3 million in grants to help communities procure equipment and supplies. In addition, the bank discusses with the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on attribution $ 5 billion to buy COVID-19 vaccines.

And the Global Fund has allocated $ 665 million of the estimated $ 20 billion needed to immunize everyone around the world. Their COVID-19 response mechanism improve supply chains for vaccine distribution and health systems in general.

Other organizations with extensive experience in immunization campaigns are also mobilizing to help.

For example, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative provides staff trained in polio surveillance testing wastewater for COVID-19, distribute masks and hand sanitizer, and conduct contact tracing. When a vaccine becomes available, this polio group will likely help as well.

Foundations, especially the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, also play a role.

The Gates Foundation partners with GAVI and Serum Institute of India accelerate Manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccines will not be sold for more than $ 3 a dose in 92 low- and middle-income countries, including Brazil, Chile, Singapore and South Africa.

In 1999, the Gates Foundation promised $ 750 million to launch GAVI, and he has donated $ 4 billion to the organization to date. At World Vaccine Summit 2020, a virtual meeting hosted by the UK, the Gates Foundation pledged to spend $ 1.6 billion to immunize 300 million children against several diseases, including COVID-19 once vaccines become available.

The Gates Foundation is also participating in a joint effort with the World Health Organization and several other international organizations to pay for 100 million rapid diagnostic antigen tests made available in low- and middle-income countries – where they are sold for $ 5 or less.

Likewise, many other philanthropic efforts are underway in collaboration with companies and international agencies.

The Wellcome Trust, for example, in partnership with the Gates Foundation and Mastercard, a funded the COVID-19 therapeutic accelerator a research alliance to develop new COVID-19 treatments and tests.

In my opinion, these efforts are just as important as the efforts to develop, manufacture and distribute new vaccines. After all, if no safe and effective vaccine emerges, testing, tracing, personal protective equipment and treatment will remain essential to fight the pandemic and save millions of lives around the world.

This article is republished from The conversation, a non-profit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nicole hassoun, Binghamton University, State University of New York.

