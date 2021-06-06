Business leaders to join heads of government and UN to make better progress at UN Global Compact Leaders Summit

More than 20,000 business, government, UN and civil society leaders will come together for the largest UN event on sustainable business development to raise ambition for strategic collective action to get back on track after the pandemic and rebuild a just, equitable and resilient society.

New York, NY, June 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – WHAT: United Nations Global Compact Leaders Summit 2021

WHEN: June 15-16, 2021

WHERE: Virtual Summit (registration details below)

UNITED NATIONS, New York, June 6, 2020 ⁠— The United Nations Global Compact Leaders Summit on June 15-16 will bring together heads of state, CEOs of major corporations and UN leaders to address crises converging worlds of climate change, the Covid-19 global pandemic, worsening social and economic inequalities and uncontrolled corruption to provide a roadmap for a sustainable recovery.

Confirmed speakers include the President of Singapore, HE Halimah Yacob; the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres; the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed; President of COP26, Alok Sharma; Nigel Topping, the UK’s top climate champion; Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UNEP; Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation and Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact.

More than two dozen CEOs will speak, including Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture; Roberto Marques, CEO, Natura & Co; Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO, Charoen Pokphand Group; Jean-Pascale Tricoire, CEO, Schneider Electric, Francesco Starace, CEO, Enel and Keith Anderson, CEO, Scottish Power.

Over 26 hours of continuous virtual programming, speakers and guests from 69 local Global Compact networks will discuss responsible business practices through the lens of pressing issues such as the state of sustainability; credible climate action; fight against corruption through collective action; decent work and guaranteeing decent wages; accelerate women’s leadership and commercialize innovative sustainable investment instruments.

Other high-level Summit speakers include comedian and producer Larry Whitmore; Krishan Balendra, Chairman, John Keells Holdings PLC; Manish Bapta, Interim President and CEO, World Resources Institute; Can Çaka, CEO, Anadolu Efes; Li Zhenguo, Founder and Chairman, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co; Marjorie Yang, President and CEO, Esquel Group; Victoria Yarmoshchuku, CEO and Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation.

Media accreditation:

Media coverage is welcome. For the full program and to register, please visit

https://na.eventscloud.com/website/23790/media-centre/

Media inquiries and questions:

Please contact

Alex gee

+447 887 804594

alex@mackworthassociates.com

media@unglobalcompact.com

