Business leaders and companies gathered at the UN Global Compact Leaders’ Summit this week report growing pressure to act on sustainable development

More than 13,000 business experts will join heads of state, civil society leaders and UN leaders to elevate climate ambition and corporate responsibility to better emerge from the global pandemic

New York, NY, June 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – UNITED NATIONS, New York, June 13, 2020 – Business leaders around the world are reporting growing pressure to act on sustainability and expect momentum to accelerate dramatically over the next three years, according to new data to be released on Tuesday. at the United Nations Global Compact Leaders Summit.

Results from the 2021 UN Global Compact survey of companies and CEOs, in partnership with Accenture, reveal that 79% of CEOs believe the pandemic has highlighted the need to shift to more sustainable business models. Three in five CEOs (62 percent) said the pressure to act on sustainability has increased dramatically over the past three years, and three in four (73 percent) said they expected the pressure to act in favor of sustainable development increases considerably over the next three years. However, geographically, twice as many CEOs in the South (42%) said the pandemic had a negative impact on their sustainability efforts, compared to those in the North (22%).

More than 13,000 business leaders and sustainability experts have already registered for this year’s Leadership Summit, June 15-16. Over 26 hours of continuous virtual programming, three heads of state, dozens of CEOs from leading companies, civil society and UN leaders will meet online to address the converging global crises of climate change, Covid-19 pandemic, worsening social and economic inequalities and uncontrolled corruption in order to offer a roadmap for a sustainable recovery.

On the first anniversary of the Race to Zero campaign, Alok Sharma, President of COP 26, is expected to issue a strong call to action from business leaders on the changes needed to accelerate the transition to a net zero world by 2050.

The story continues

Speaking at the “Light the Way to Glasgow and Net Zero: Credible Climate Action for a 1.5 ℃ world” session, Mr. Sharma will be joined by Selwin Hart, Special Advisor to the Secretary-General on Climate Change; Nigel at the head of the British climate champion; Gonzalo Munoz, climatic champion of Chile; Damilola Ogunbiy, i CEO of Sustainable Energy for All as well as representatives of the private sector and civil society including Paul Simpson CEO, CDP; Suphachai Chearavanont CEO, CP Group; Keith Anderson CEO, Scottish Power and Graziela Chaluppe dos Santos Malucelli COO, Novozymes.

As the Leaders’ Summit chases the sun across the globe, speakers and guests from 69 local Global Compact networks will discuss responsible business practices through the prism of pressing issues such as the state of sustainability; credible climate action; fight against corruption through collective action; decent work and guaranteeing decent wages; accelerate women’s leadership and commercialize innovative sustainable investment instruments.

Confirmed speakers also include the President of the Republic of Singapore, Mdm Halimah Yacob; Prime Minister of Jamaica, HE Andrew Holness; Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, HE Kim Boo-kyum; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, HE Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraihi; the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres; the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed; Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UNEP; Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation and Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact.

More than two dozen CEOs will also speak, including Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture; Roberto Marques, CEO, Natura & Co; Jean-Pascal Tricoire, CEO of Schneider Electric; Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel and Paul Polman, President of Imagine.

Other high-level Summit speakers include comedian and producer Larry Whitmore; Krishan Balendra, Chairman, John Keells Holdings PLC; Manish Bapta, Interim President and CEO, World Resources Institute; Can Çaka, CEO, Anadolu Efes; Li Zhenguo, Founder and Chairman, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co; Marjorie Yang, President and CEO, Esquel Group; Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director, UNICEF and Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation.

Note to editors

Media coverage is welcome. For the full program and to register, please visit

https://na.eventscloud.com/website/23790/media-centre/

Media inquiries and questions: Alex Gee +447 887 804594 alex@mackworthassociates.com

media@unglobalcompact.org

CONTACT: Media United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org