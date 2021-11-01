Business at risk: why sustainability is now key to mitigating risk

Credit: United Nations

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov 01 (IPS) – The Middle East Green Initiative launched in Saudi Arabia last month has been hailed by the UN Deputy Chief as a valuable commitment and a strategic vision, to convey regional economies from unsustainable development to a model “worthy of the challenges of the 21st century” The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly caused the greatest economic and societal shock the world has known in this century. , it was not unforeseen.

As early as 2006, the World Economic Forum’s annual report on global risks warned that a pandemic was an “acute threat” in all industries around the world. This year’s WEF report extends to new dimensions of risk, such as the consequences of digital inequality and cybersecurity failure.

Meanwhile, the 2021 report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sounded a ‘red code for humanity‘- stating in the crudest terms that the risks of inaction on climate change are now irrefutable. What all of these risks have in common is that they threaten or disrupt not only economies but, more importantly, the well-being and sustainability of humanity and the planet. It is therefore logical to conclude that these are challenges that require global cooperation and societal cohesion to be overcome.

Tackling the impacts of sustainability

At the enterprise level, effective, preventive and dynamic enterprise risk management is more relevant than ever. This is why the role of the risk manager is no longer limited to traditional financial risks and regulatory expectations, but gradually contributes more to how to support a sustainable business model.

GRI Standards – the most widely used and comprehensive sustainability reporting standards in the world – allow organizations to assess and communicate their impacts, which is increasingly relevant from a risk management perspective. .

The revised universal standards – launched this month – reaffirmed that the scope of the impact should include the potential risk.

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) describes sustainability risks as uncertain social or environmental conditions that could have significant negative impacts on the business.

As the pandemic has proven, these risks can pose existential threats to businesses. Or, as former US Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice said: “sustainability is a risk multiplier», Exponentially increases volatility and uncertainty. This means that, in order to be successful in the long term, companies must not lose sight of their sustainability risks. In this context, a recent GRI webinar, Align sustainability and risk management, explored the ways in which the integration of sustainability shaped the role of risk managers, increasingly their relevance in the process of organizational transformation.

Here we share some of the ideas from the session, which was the second of our Expert Series on Building Leadership for a Sustainable Business.

Incentive risk analysis

Constant Van Aerschot, director of WBCSD Asia-Pacific, pointed out that many companies tend to treat sustainability issues separately from risk issues.

A recent WBCSD sustainability and enterprise risk integration report revealed that companies recognize that important topics in their sustainability reports have a financial impact – yet these same companies often fail to address ESG risks in their annual risk statements. Priya Bellino, Head of Sustainability and ESG for Financial Services at Ernst and Young for ASEAN, highlighted the role of financial institutions in encouraging companies to manage sustainability risks. The example she shared was in the real estate industry.

Climate change and extreme weather events put physical assets at much higher risk, which affects the value of real estate portfolios. As a result, we are seeing a greater incentive through the financing of green buildings and the adoption of green certifications. To access new opportunities, companies need to measure and monitor “premium durability performance”. This cannot be achieved without reliable and comparable disclosure, with Priya acknowledging that GRI reports help the company deliver the required ESG data. Yet, as Tony Rooke, Director of Climate Transition Risk at Willis Towers Watson, explained, determining the right ESG data points is a critical step on the path to understanding risk and achieving business results. sustainable.

Tony went on to say that in order for companies to begin to understand their role in addressing global risks, such as climate change, the market must develop further or create a reward system for those who switch to zero business models. carbon.

The future of risk management

According to 2020 State of Risk Monitoring Report, of the Enterprise Risk Management Initiative, 54% of large organizations and 58% of public companies have appointed a Chief Risk Officer (CRO). As the role has grown, we’ve also seen an increase in reach – helping organizations identify, analyze, and mitigate their exposure to risk.

It is therefore clear that many organizations recognize effective risk management as a key component of the long-term well-being of the business. Where the evolution of CRO can and should go deeper is in the correlation between business risk and sustainability risk. Having a CRO leading sustainability is a good sign that a company is committed to its sustainability commitment.

CRO doesn’t have to be a know-it-all; most importantly, they have the skills to lead and build a team, collaborate with external stakeholders such as investors and regulators, bringing together ESG and conventional risk aspects in a single and meaningful narrative. As Ricardo Nicanor N. Jacinto, director of the Institute of Corporate Directors of the Philippines, explained, the CRO is emerging as “both the custodian and champion of risk culture.” This is increasingly important as the challenges of COVID-19 underscore that we live in a volatile, uncertain and complex world.

Therefore, whatever the next step in risk forecasting – whether it is this pandemic, the climate crisis or a new threat to be defined – it is more essential than ever to have the expertise. necessary to assess the multiple and simultaneous sustainability risks facing the business.

Lany Harijanti is the regional program director of the GRI ASEAN Cluster. She has been working for GRI since 2018 and her mission is to build sustainable development reporting capacities among first-time reporters and SMEs in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. Lany has worked in international development for the past 20 years, including with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Global reporting initiative (GRI) is the independent international organization that helps businesses and other organizations take responsibility for their impacts, providing the global common language for reporting those impacts. The GRI standards, which are provided as a free public good, are the world’s most widely used sustainability reporting standards.

