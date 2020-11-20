Business and world leaders step forward as Trump fights to reverse election

There are exceptions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exulted during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent visit to a Jewish West Bank settlement – a powerful US endorsement of an Israeli occupation that runs counter to international law and US policy in front of Mr. Trump. Mr. Netanyahu knows that U.S. membership in those settlements will change soon, but he is doing what he can to use the visit to cement the facts on the ground and make it harder for Mr. Biden to overturn his course openly.

Closer to home, US companies have also quickly come to the conclusion that they should adjust their focus.

On November 7, the day most major news agencies called the race, several major companies and trade groups acknowledged Mr. Biden’s victory.

Scott Kirby, the chief executive of United Airlines, contacted the Biden campaign that evening and offered to work with the new administration to fight the pandemic and revive the economy. “While there are always differences in a country as large and diverse as the United States, I continue to believe that there is much more that unites us than divides us,” Kirby said in a letter. to Mr. Biden and vice-president. -select Kamala Harris.

In the days following the election, Goldman Sachs began preparing clients for an expected Biden administration. A customer call on November 5, held to discuss Mr Biden’s likely victory, drew in thousands.

David M. Solomon, chief executive of the company, has yet to speak with the president-elect, a Goldman spokesperson said, but senior officials at the company, including head of regulatory affairs, Kathryn Ruemmler, and communications manager Jake Siewert, both of whom worked in the Obama administration, have been in contact with members of Mr. Biden’s transition team.

Since then, Michael Gonda, a spokesperson for McDonald’s, has reaffirmed in a statement the company’s belief that Mr. Biden has won the election, saying: “We have been in contact with the transition team for him. make it known that we would like to be of service on a number of fronts, including on Covid’s response by sharing our safety and health protocols. “