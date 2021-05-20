Bus overturned on highway 13 dead, 32 injured – Times of India

KARACHI: High-speed bus overturned on highway Pakistan of Sindh Province Thursday morning, killing at least 13 passengers and injuring 32 others, according to a media report.

The accident took place on the national road near Soukkur , the third largest city in Sindh Province, Geo News reported.

The bus was traveling from Multan at Karachi . Most of the passengers were asleep at the time of the crash, he said.

The condition of several injured is said to be critical. The dead and injured include women and children, according to the report.

All the passengers trapped in the bus were evacuated.

The overturned bus was lifted by a crane after a rescue operation carried out by residents.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor infrastructure and non-compliance with traffic laws.

