Bus crash in Mexico: 16 dead, 14 injured in 2 bus crash in northern Mexico | World News – Times of India

MEXICO CITY: Sixteen people were killed and 14 injured when two buses carrying minors collided in the border state of Sonora in northern Mexico. The buses were carrying workers from the Noche Buena mine when they crashed in the hours before dawn on Tuesday.
The smaller of the two buses appeared to be an extended van type vehicle that suffered the worst damage. All the dead seemed to have been on board this smaller one bus. All were Mexican citizens and all but three were men.
Noche Buena is an open pit gold mine located some distance from the town of Caborca, Sonora.

