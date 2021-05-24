Burmese rebel Suu Kyi in first comments since coup – Times of India

YANGON: Detained Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday expressed her contempt in her first public comments since her detention in a coup, vowing that her ousted political party “will exist as long as the people exist.”

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February 1 putsch, with almost daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement. More than 800 people were killed by the military , according to a local watch group.

During her first in-person court appearance, Suu Kyi told her lawyer that she National League for Democracy “Would exist as long as the people exist”, even as the junta threatens to dissolve the party – which swept the elections in 2020 – for alleged electoral fraud.

The Nobel Prize winner – who had not been seen in public since the coup – appeared “in good health and fully confident” during the 30-minute meeting, her lawyer Min Min told AFP Soe.

“She wants her people to stay healthy and said the NLD will exist as long as the people exist because it was founded for the people, ”she added.

Suu Kyi has been hit with a series of criminal charges, including violating coronavirus restrictions during last year’s election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.

There was a strong security presence in the capital Naypyidaw, an AFP correspondent said, with the road to the specially constructed courthouse blocked by police trucks.

Suu Kyi had faced weeks of delays in her legal case and her lawyers had struggled to gain access to their client.

The next hearing was set for June 7, Min Min Soe said, adding that she had also met with former President Win Myint, who had been ousted and detained with Suu Kyi.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing gave a two-hour interview to Hong Kong Phoenix Television last week, with the full schedule yet to air, although portions have been released.

Asked about Suu Kyi’s political achievements, the military leader said: “In short, she did all she could.”

A group of ousted lawmakers – many of whom were previously part of the NLD – have formed a shadow “ Government of national unity “to try to undermine the junta.

The military said the group would be classified as “terrorist”.

In a separate interview excerpt, Min Aung Hlaing challenged the death toll from the anti-coup protests and said the junta was not ready to adopt a consensus negotiated by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to stop the violence.

The continued violence has prompted some members of the anti-junta movement to form a so-called “People’s Defense Force” (PDF) in their own townships – made up of civilians who fight against the security forces with homemade weapons.

On Sunday, heavy fighting pitted junta forces against the Karenni National Progressive Party – an ethnic armed group with a stronghold in Kayah state, on the eastern outskirts of Myanmar.

The military used tanks, mortars and helicopters in the fighting that continued on Sunday evening, senior official says KNPP chief.

Four people taking refuge in a church were killed in the army shelling, according to media reports and a spokesperson for a local evacuation coordination group in the area.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail