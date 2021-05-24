Burmese rebel Suu Kyi in first comments since coup – Times of India

File photo.

NAYPYIDAW, MYANMAR: Dropped Myanmar Chief Aung San Suu Kyi expressed her challenge on Monday as she made her first court appearance since the military detained her in a coup, vowing that her political party would live on.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February 1 putsch, with almost daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement.

The military has killed more than 800 civilians in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local watch group.

The junta threatened to dissolve Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party – which swept the 2020 elections – for alleged electoral fraud.

The Nobel laureate – who has not been seen in public since the coup – appeared “in good health and fully confident” during the 30-minute meeting, her lawyer Min Min told AFP Soe.

“She wants her people to stay healthy and has asserted that the NLD will exist as long as the people exist because it was founded for the people.”

State media released footage of Suu Kyi, the first since she was arrested, sitting with Myo Aung and former NLD chairman Win Myint during the hearing.

She has been hit with a slew of criminal charges, including violating coronavirus restrictions during last year’s election campaign and possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies.

There was a strong security presence in the capital Naypyidaw, an AFP correspondent said, with the road to the specially constructed courthouse blocked by police trucks.

There have been weeks of delays in Suu Kyi’s legal file, and her lawyers have struggled to access her.

The next hearing was set for June 7, Min Min Soe said, adding that she also met Win Myint, who had been ousted and detained with Suu Kyi.

“It is difficult to say why this meeting was now allowed,” Richard Horsey, senior advisor on Myanmar to the International Crisis Group, told AFP.

“But (this) certainly suggests that the regime is feeling more confident – despite the scale of the crisis and the ongoing resistance.”

As lawyers left Naypyidaw compound, police arrested a legal representative for Myo Aung, lawyers told AFP.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing gave a two-hour interview to Phoenix Television in Hong Kong last week, with the full schedule yet to be aired, although parts have been released.

Asked about Suu Kyi’s political achievements, the military leader said: “In short, she did all she could.”

The military announced a state of emergency a year after taking power, saying this would be followed by new multi-party elections.

A group of ousted lawmakers – many of whom were previously part of the NLD – have formed a shadow “ Government of national unity “to try to undermine the junta.

The junta classified them as “terrorists”.

In a separate interview excerpt, Min Aung Hlaing challenged the death toll from the protests and said he was not ready to adopt a consensus negotiated last month by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to stop the violence.

The continued bloodshed has prompted some members of the anti-junta movement to form a so-called “People’s Defense Force” (PDF) in their communes – made up of civilians who fight against the security forces with homemade weapons. .

Junta forces used artillery on Monday in fighting with the Karenni People’s Defense Force on Myanmar’s eastern fringe, with four people killed, according to a spokesperson for a local group coordinating evacuations from the area .