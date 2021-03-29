World
Burmese protesters take to the streets after bloodiest weekend – Times of India
YANGON: Protesters and mourners took to the streets of Myanmar Monday after the deadliest weekend since the military coup, as US President Joe Biden led the international condemnation of the junta’s ruthless crackdown.
Soldiers and police killed hundreds in brutal campaign against mass coup protests demanding restoration of democracy and release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
At least 107 people, including seven children, were killed on Saturday, The United Nations said, as the regime staged a great show of power to Armed Forces Day – an annual parade showcasing Myanmar’s military prowess.
More than 450 people have been killed in the crackdown on protests since the February 1 coup, according to the watchdog group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP), as security forces used bullets in rubber and live bullets to disperse the demonstrations.
Saturday was by far the deadliest day in the crackdown, and the AAPP said 13 more people were killed on Sunday.
Despite the violence over the weekend, protesters flocked to cities across the country at dawn.
Hundreds of people marched through the town of Plate, in the Mandalay region, with banners saying: “The people will never be defeated”.
In the Sagaing area, hundreds of mourners took to the streets to pay tribute to Thinzar Hein, a 20-year-old nursing student, who was gunned down while helping rescuers provide first aid to protesters wounded.
As the number of child victims rises, 60 young people from a town in East Karen State have staged their own protest parade accompanied by their mothers, local media reported.
In Yangon, a one-year-old girl is recovering from surgery after being shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while playing near home on Saturday, which was also her birthday.
President Biden condemned the weekend’s events as “terrible”, while United Nations human rights envoys criticized the “shameful, cowardly and brutal” actions of the security forces.
“It is absolutely outrageous and based on the reports I have received, a huge number of people have been killed completely unnecessarily,” Biden told reporters.
China added its voice to a chorus of international concerns, calling for restraint from all sides.
“The violence and bloody clashes do not meet the interests of any party. The victims are the Burmese people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
Russia admitted on Monday that it was developing relations with Myanmar after Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and other officials joined the weekend parade, but said that did not mean she approved of the unfolding of “tragic events”.
“We are very concerned about the growing number of civilian casualties”, Kremlin said spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
So far, weeks of repeated demands for restraint and even international sanctions have failed to convince the generals to calm down.
Military broadcaster Myawaddy TV gave Saturday’s death toll at 45 and said crackdown was needed because protesters used guns and bombs against security forces.
Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing threatened the anti-coup movement on Saturday, warning that acts of “terrorism” were unacceptable.
On Monday, the British Foreign Office advised its Myanmar nationals to leave as soon as possible, following “a significant increase in the level of recent violence.”
Brutality continued Monday in Yangon, with three people killed, including a 20-year-old shot dead, rescuers told AFP.
Authorities sought to crack down on reporting of the protests, shut down local media and detain journalists – along with two other detainees on Monday.
The number of journalists arrested since the coup has reached 55 and 25 remain in detention, according to a local watch group.
According to the civil society group Karen Women’s Organization, around 3,000 people fled the jungle to safety across the Thai border on Sunday after targeted airstrikes in Karen state, eastern China. Myanmar.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha told reporters in Bangkok on Monday that the military was preparing for more arrivals.
“Thailand will treat them like people fleeing the fighting, which means they will be allowed to stay temporarily until Thailand decides to deport them again,” Human Rights Watch Asia deputy director Phil Robertson told AFP.
According to Hsa Moo, an ethnic Karen and human rights activist, the weekend airstrikes – the first in the state in 20 years – killed four people and left nine injured.
The airstrikes targeted the Karen National Union (KNU), one of the largest non-state armed groups in the country.
There are fears that the Burmese military will launch a major operation against the Karen rebels, which could force more people to flee their homes.
Soldiers and police killed hundreds in brutal campaign against mass coup protests demanding restoration of democracy and release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
At least 107 people, including seven children, were killed on Saturday, The United Nations said, as the regime staged a great show of power to Armed Forces Day – an annual parade showcasing Myanmar’s military prowess.
More than 450 people have been killed in the crackdown on protests since the February 1 coup, according to the watchdog group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP), as security forces used bullets in rubber and live bullets to disperse the demonstrations.
Saturday was by far the deadliest day in the crackdown, and the AAPP said 13 more people were killed on Sunday.
Despite the violence over the weekend, protesters flocked to cities across the country at dawn.
Hundreds of people marched through the town of Plate, in the Mandalay region, with banners saying: “The people will never be defeated”.
In the Sagaing area, hundreds of mourners took to the streets to pay tribute to Thinzar Hein, a 20-year-old nursing student, who was gunned down while helping rescuers provide first aid to protesters wounded.
As the number of child victims rises, 60 young people from a town in East Karen State have staged their own protest parade accompanied by their mothers, local media reported.
In Yangon, a one-year-old girl is recovering from surgery after being shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while playing near home on Saturday, which was also her birthday.
President Biden condemned the weekend’s events as “terrible”, while United Nations human rights envoys criticized the “shameful, cowardly and brutal” actions of the security forces.
“It is absolutely outrageous and based on the reports I have received, a huge number of people have been killed completely unnecessarily,” Biden told reporters.
China added its voice to a chorus of international concerns, calling for restraint from all sides.
“The violence and bloody clashes do not meet the interests of any party. The victims are the Burmese people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
Russia admitted on Monday that it was developing relations with Myanmar after Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and other officials joined the weekend parade, but said that did not mean she approved of the unfolding of “tragic events”.
“We are very concerned about the growing number of civilian casualties”, Kremlin said spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
So far, weeks of repeated demands for restraint and even international sanctions have failed to convince the generals to calm down.
Military broadcaster Myawaddy TV gave Saturday’s death toll at 45 and said crackdown was needed because protesters used guns and bombs against security forces.
Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing threatened the anti-coup movement on Saturday, warning that acts of “terrorism” were unacceptable.
On Monday, the British Foreign Office advised its Myanmar nationals to leave as soon as possible, following “a significant increase in the level of recent violence.”
Brutality continued Monday in Yangon, with three people killed, including a 20-year-old shot dead, rescuers told AFP.
Authorities sought to crack down on reporting of the protests, shut down local media and detain journalists – along with two other detainees on Monday.
The number of journalists arrested since the coup has reached 55 and 25 remain in detention, according to a local watch group.
According to the civil society group Karen Women’s Organization, around 3,000 people fled the jungle to safety across the Thai border on Sunday after targeted airstrikes in Karen state, eastern China. Myanmar.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha told reporters in Bangkok on Monday that the military was preparing for more arrivals.
“Thailand will treat them like people fleeing the fighting, which means they will be allowed to stay temporarily until Thailand decides to deport them again,” Human Rights Watch Asia deputy director Phil Robertson told AFP.
According to Hsa Moo, an ethnic Karen and human rights activist, the weekend airstrikes – the first in the state in 20 years – killed four people and left nine injured.
The airstrikes targeted the Karen National Union (KNU), one of the largest non-state armed groups in the country.
There are fears that the Burmese military will launch a major operation against the Karen rebels, which could force more people to flee their homes.
Source link