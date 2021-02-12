World
Burmese protesters return to streets as US sanctions coup leaders
YANGON: Myanmar military regime prepared for a seventh consecutive day of street protests Friday after Washington announced sanctions against leaders of coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu kyi.
A torrent of anger and defiance brought tens of thousands of people to nationwide rallies demanding that the country’s generals relinquish power.
The protests have so far been largely peaceful, but police have used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters – with reporters isolated live ammunition fired at crowds.
As teachers, bureaucrats and air traffic controllers among government workers quit their jobs to demand an end to the junta’s rule, the country’s new military leader Min Aung Hlaing called on the strikers to return to work.
“Those who are absent from their functions are urged to resume their functions immediately for the interests of the country and the people without focusing on emotion,” he said in a speech reported by state media.
The new U.S. sanctions target Min Aung Hlaing and other top generals after President Joe Biden announced his administration was cutting the military’s access to $ 1 billion in funds.
Further measures would be imposed if the army deployed more violence against the demonstrators, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
With another day of mass rallies underway, state media announced the release of more than 23,000 detainees under a prison amnesty.
Friday was a public holiday in Myanmar, and mass amnesties aimed at gutting the country’s overcrowded prison system are commonplace on important local dates.
More than 260 people were arrested in the days following the coup, according to the monitoring group of the Association for the Assistance to Political Prisoners, but there is no indication that Suu Kyi or any of her allies were among those to be released.
“There is serious concern that the sudden release … is to free up space for the detention of political prisoners,” the AAPP said.
Myeik protesters were among the first to take to the streets on Friday, with hundreds of teachers marching through the southern port city, urging people to stay home away from their desks and join their strike.
The coup has united disparate sections of society in opposition, with reports of police breaking ranks to join protests alongside celebrities, students and garment workers.
They called on the junta to respect the results of the November election, which saw Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party win in a massive landslide.
The military justified its takeover with allegations of widespread electoral fraud, although local and international observers said there were no major issues with the election that could have changed the outcome of the poll.
Min Aung Hlaing’s regime moved quickly to stack the courts and political offices with loyalists after abruptly ending the country’s ten-year-old democracy.
Live ammunition was fired at a rally in Naypyidaw this week, seriously injuring two people – including a woman who was shot in the head.
Concerns are growing about a cybersecurity bill that grants the regime the power to order internet shutdowns and website bans.
The junta has already ordered telecoms to block Twitter and Facebook and imposed a temporary internet shutdown across the country over the weekend.
Suu Kyi has not been seen since she was arrested on February 1, the same day a new parliament was due to meet, but NLD officials said the Nobel laureate was “in good health” .
Military regime withstood a chorus of condemnations from the United States European Union and Britain’s former colonial power since it took power.
“The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold those responsible to account,” British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.
