Burmese protesters rally after nightly raids on opposition figures – Times of India
YANGON: thousands of Myanmar anti-coup protesters defied a ongoing military repression Sunday, continued night raids in Yangon where an official from Aung San Suu KyiThe party was beaten to death and several others were arrested.
Myanmar has been rocked by unrest since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Suu Kyi from power and sparked a mass uprising against the new military junta.
Wednesday was the deadliest day yet, with the United Nations saying at least 38 people were killed as security forces fired on crowds, shooting some demonstrators in the head.
The UN rights office also said it has verified at least 54 deaths since the coup – although the actual number may be much higher – and more than 1,700 people have been arrested.
National League for Democracy party official Soe Win has confirmed that some officials were arrested during nighttime raids, but the exact number is not known.
At least one community leader linked to the ousted NLD government, Khin Maung Latt, 58, was killed in a raid on Pabedan County in Yangon, Tun Kyi, of the Society of Former Political Prisoners.
“He was beaten up and taken in a raid last night and it appears he suffered severe interrogation,” he told AFP, adding that his body was taken to a cemetery.
State media on Sunday warned ousted lawmakers involved in a group called the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw – which claims to be the legitimate elected government – that they were committing “high treason” and could be sentenced to death or 22 years. jail.
The junta has declared members of the group personae non-grata and says those who contact them face up to seven years in prison.
The coup and the brutal military crackdown drew widespread international condemnation, including sanctions against key military personnel.
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced on Sunday that the country was suspending its defense cooperation program with Myanmar, which included training in English.
Canberra is also revising its aid program so that money is diverted from government agencies to nonprofits.
Payne also called for the immediate release of Australian economist Sean Turnell, an adviser to Suu Kyi, who remains in detention after the junta arrested him last month.
Burma Campaign UK says at least 12 countries maintain cooperative defense relations with Myanmar.
Sunday saw rallies across Myanmar against the military, with more than seven separate protests in Yangon and at least five in other towns and regional towns, according to Facebook Live.
In Bagan, a Unesco World Heritage famous for its ancient Buddhist temples, security forces shot a 19-year-old man in the jaw and a 56-year-old woman was hit by a rubber bullet, a team member told AFP backup KB KB.
Yangon-based activist Maung Saungkha said the coordinated protests across the country were part of a two-day general strike.
“We are ready to die for our country,” he told AFP.
“This current situation is worse (than the previous regime). This time we have to fight to win.”
A state newspaper urged people on Sunday not to join the rallies.
“The public should be careful not to get involved in the protests to prevent their children’s future from being ruined,” said the Global New Light of Myanmar.
The junta also warned officials that “they will be sacked” with immediate effect from Monday if they continue to strike.
In Yangon’s North Okkalapa Township, protests took on a musical flavor with an impromptu concert, while in southern Okkalapa, security forces fired live ammunition and rubber bullets in clashes with Some protestors.
“We have four people injured in southern Okkalapa, 20-year-old Zaw Myo Htwe was seriously injured with his ear torn off as well as three rubber bullet wounds in his back,” said Lin Htet, from the committee of protest from southern Okkalapa. AFP.
Security forces used tear gas and fired projectiles at protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city.
Yan Naing, of the Mandalay Rescue Service, told AFP that two of his colleagues were shot dead while riding motorcycles – one managed to escape but the other was taken away by the security forces.
Another woman on a motorcycle was also shot dead and the authorities removed her from the scene.
Dozens of saffron robed monks staged a seated protest in the town, with placards saying “we don’t want a military junta”.
In Loikaw, east of the capital Naypyidaw, plumes of tear gas and stun grenades were set off along with batons and rubber bullets.
“There were six men shot dead with rubber bullets, our team took care of two wounded,” Saw Wunna, chairman of the Shwe Loikaw rescue team, told AFP.
