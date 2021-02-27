World
Burmese police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Yangon – Times of India
YANGON: Myanmar Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the protesters Yangon Saturday, according to an AFP journalist, after the country’s ambassador to the The United Nations broke ranks to launch a moving call to action against the military junta.
The country was rocked by a wave of pro-democracy protests since a military coup overthrew civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.
It was not known whether live ammunition had been used as police chased protesters and journalists from the Myaynigone intersection.
There had been a standoff of several hours on Friday at the same place.
Hundreds of demonstrators from the Mon ethnicity gathered on Saturday to commemorate the Mon National Day, joined by other ethnic minority groups in protest against the coup.
Police arrived to clear the intersection, chasing protesters and journalists who ran to hide in nearby buildings.
Three journalists were among the detainees on Saturday.
“What are the police doing? They are protecting a mad dictator,” chanted the demonstrators.
They dispersed into smaller residential streets and began building makeshift barricades with barbed wire and tables to stop the police.
Local reporters broadcast the chaotic scenes live on Facebook, including the times when the shots rang out.
“We will try to find another way to protest – of course we are afraid of their crackdown,” said protester Moe Moe, 23, who used a pseudonym.
“We want to fight until we win.”
