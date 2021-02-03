Burmese police file complaint against Suu Kyi, document says

A police document says the search of Suu Kyi’s residence revealed hand-held radios illegally imported and used without permission.

Burmese police have filed a complaint against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for violating an import-export law and requested her detention until February 15, according to a police document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

A document from a police station in the capital Naypyitaw indicates that military officers who searched Suu Kyi’s residence found hand-held radios that were illegally imported and used without permission.

Police are also laying charges against ousted President Win Myint for breaches of the Natural Disaster Management Act.

More soon…