World
Burmese junta warns public not to hide fugitive protesters – Times of India
YANGON: Myanmar’s new military regime warned the public not to harbor fleeing political activists on Sunday after issuing arrest warrants for veteran democracy activists supporting large-scale anti-coup protests in the nationwide.
Much of the country has been in turmoil since last week when soldiers arrested Aung San Suu kyi and ousted his government, ending a fledgling democracy ten years old after generations of junta rule.
Security forces have stepped up arrests of medics and others who have joined a civil disobedience movement that has seen huge crowds throng the streets of major urban centers and isolated villages in mountainous border communities.
Police are currently tracking down seven people who have given vocal support to the protests, including some of the country’s most famous democracy activists.
“If you find any of the fugitives mentioned above or have information about them, report to the nearest police station,” a state media statement said on Sunday.
“Those who receive them will be (faced) with actions according to the law.”
Among the list of fugitives was Min Ko Naing, who spent more than a decade in prison for helping lead protests against a previous dictatorship in 1988 while a university student.
“They arrest people at night and we have to be careful,” he said in a video posted on Facebook on Saturday, bypassing the junta’s ban on the platform, hours before his warrant was issued. stop.
“They could crack down with force and we will have to be prepared.”
The 1988 protests brought Suu Kyi to the top of Myanmar’s democratic movement, and the Nobel Prize winner spent years under house arrest as a prisoner of the generals.
She has not been seen in public since she was arrested on February 1 alongside her main collaborators.
Nearly 400 other people were arrested in the days that followed, including many of Suu Kyi’s main political allies, according to the monitoring group of the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners.
Military leader Min Aung Hlaing suspended demanding house search warrants and limiting non-court order detentions to 24 hours in several court maneuvers issued on Saturday.
Residents of some urban neighborhoods have started forming neighborhood watch brigades to watch the streets at night, defying the junta’s curfew and preventing arrests of residents participating in the civil disobedience movement.
Crowds returned to the streets of Yangon on Sunday, with hundreds gathering at a crossroads near the commercial capital’s famous Shwedagon Pagoda.
A day earlier, Buddhist monks gathered in front of the American embassy in the city and sang the Metta Sutta, a prayer that urges people to protect themselves from evil.
“We wanted them to know that most of Myanmar’s citizens are against the military,” said Vicittalankara, one of the attendees.
The country’s new military leadership has so far been unresponsive to a torrent of international condemnation.
An emergency session of UN Human Rights Council Friday called on the new regime to release all “arbitrarily detained” people and for the military to hand power back to Suu Kyi’s administration.
Solidarity demonstrations were organized in Thailand, which is home to a large community of Burmese migrant workers, as well as the United States, Japan and Australia.
But traditional allies of the country’s armed forces, including Russia and China, have disassociated themselves from what they described as interference in Myanmar’s “internal affairs”.
The junta insists it seized power legally and has ordered journalists across the country not to identify itself as a government that seized power in a coup.
“We advise … journalists and media outlets not to write to cause public unrest,” a statement sent by the Information Ministry to the country’s foreign correspondents club said on Saturday.
He also asked reporters to follow “news media ethics” when reporting events in the country.
Much of the country has been in turmoil since last week when soldiers arrested Aung San Suu kyi and ousted his government, ending a fledgling democracy ten years old after generations of junta rule.
Security forces have stepped up arrests of medics and others who have joined a civil disobedience movement that has seen huge crowds throng the streets of major urban centers and isolated villages in mountainous border communities.
Police are currently tracking down seven people who have given vocal support to the protests, including some of the country’s most famous democracy activists.
“If you find any of the fugitives mentioned above or have information about them, report to the nearest police station,” a state media statement said on Sunday.
“Those who receive them will be (faced) with actions according to the law.”
Among the list of fugitives was Min Ko Naing, who spent more than a decade in prison for helping lead protests against a previous dictatorship in 1988 while a university student.
“They arrest people at night and we have to be careful,” he said in a video posted on Facebook on Saturday, bypassing the junta’s ban on the platform, hours before his warrant was issued. stop.
“They could crack down with force and we will have to be prepared.”
The 1988 protests brought Suu Kyi to the top of Myanmar’s democratic movement, and the Nobel Prize winner spent years under house arrest as a prisoner of the generals.
She has not been seen in public since she was arrested on February 1 alongside her main collaborators.
Nearly 400 other people were arrested in the days that followed, including many of Suu Kyi’s main political allies, according to the monitoring group of the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners.
Military leader Min Aung Hlaing suspended demanding house search warrants and limiting non-court order detentions to 24 hours in several court maneuvers issued on Saturday.
Residents of some urban neighborhoods have started forming neighborhood watch brigades to watch the streets at night, defying the junta’s curfew and preventing arrests of residents participating in the civil disobedience movement.
Crowds returned to the streets of Yangon on Sunday, with hundreds gathering at a crossroads near the commercial capital’s famous Shwedagon Pagoda.
A day earlier, Buddhist monks gathered in front of the American embassy in the city and sang the Metta Sutta, a prayer that urges people to protect themselves from evil.
“We wanted them to know that most of Myanmar’s citizens are against the military,” said Vicittalankara, one of the attendees.
The country’s new military leadership has so far been unresponsive to a torrent of international condemnation.
An emergency session of UN Human Rights Council Friday called on the new regime to release all “arbitrarily detained” people and for the military to hand power back to Suu Kyi’s administration.
Solidarity demonstrations were organized in Thailand, which is home to a large community of Burmese migrant workers, as well as the United States, Japan and Australia.
But traditional allies of the country’s armed forces, including Russia and China, have disassociated themselves from what they described as interference in Myanmar’s “internal affairs”.
The junta insists it seized power legally and has ordered journalists across the country not to identify itself as a government that seized power in a coup.
“We advise … journalists and media outlets not to write to cause public unrest,” a statement sent by the Information Ministry to the country’s foreign correspondents club said on Saturday.
He also asked reporters to follow “news media ethics” when reporting events in the country.
Source link