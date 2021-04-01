World
Burmese junta orders shutdown of wireless internet services: telecommunications company – Times of India
YANGON: Myanmarthe military junta ordered the Internet a service providers to shut down the country’s wireless services, the telecommunications company Ooredoo said.
“Only the fiber line will operate from tomorrow,” the company told AFP. “We received instructions from the authorities recently.”
Few of the Burmese have access to such hard-line Internet services.
