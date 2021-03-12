World
Burmese junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi – Times of India
MANDALAY: Myanmar security forces shot dead at least 10 people protesting the military coup on Thursday, pushing back a UN Security Council called for an end to the use of lethal force and, as an independent UN expert, cited growing evidence of crimes against humanity.
The military also filed a new allegation against the ousted head of government Aung San Suu Kyi, alleging that in 2017-2018, a political ally illegally gave him $ 600,000 and gold bars of a slightly lower value. She and President Win Myint were detained on less serious allegations and the new charge was clearly aimed at discrediting Suu Kyi and possibly accuse him of a serious crime.
Military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told a press conference in the capital that former Yangon Division chief minister Phyo Min Thein admitted to giving advice. silver and gold to Suu Kyi, but had presented no evidence.
Myanmar has been troubled by protests, strikes and other acts of civil disobedience since the coup overthrew Suu Kyi’s government on February 1 as he entered his second term. The takeover reversed years of slow progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian nation after five decades of military rule.
Local news articles and social media posts reported on Thursday that there had been six deaths in Myaing, a town in the central Magway region, and one each in Yangon, Mandalay, Bago and Taungoo. In many cases, photos of what were said to be the bodies of the dead have been posted online.
Security forces have also attacked previous demonstrations with live ammunition, killing at least 60 people. They also used tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons and stun grenades. Many demonstrators were brutally beaten.
On Wednesday, the UN security council unanimously called for the overthrow of the coup and strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protesters. He also called for “the utmost restraint” on the part of the military.
Independent UN rights expert specializing in Myanmar told UN Human rights council On Thursday, violence against protesters and even “people sitting peacefully at home” was on the rise. He said the junta was detaining dozens, sometimes hundreds, of people every day.
Thomas Andrews, a former US lawmaker, also pointed to growing evidence of crimes against humanity committed by security forces, citing murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture and imprisonment against the fundamental rules of international law. He acknowledged that a formal decision required a thorough investigation and trial. He works under a council mandate and does not speak for the UN.
Human rights group Amnesty International released a report on Thursday saying the Burmese military “is using increasingly deadly tactics and weapons normally seen on the battlefield against peaceful protesters and passers-by Across the country”.
The London-based group said a review of more than 50 videos of the crackdown confirmed that “the security forces appear to be implementing planned and systematic strategies, including the increased use of lethal force. Many documented killings amount to extrajudicial executions ”.
“It is not the actions of overwhelmed and individual officers making bad decisions. It is unrepentant commanders already involved in crimes against humanity, deploying their deadly troops and methods in broad daylight,” said Joanne Mariner, its director of crisis response. .
As widespread street protests against the coup continue, the junta faces a new challenge from the country’s ethnic guerrilla forces, which until recently had been limited to verbal denunciations of the coup. of last month.
Reports from Kachin, the northernmost state, said guerrilla forces from the Kachin ethnic minority attacked a government base on Thursday and were in turn attacked. The armed wing of the Kachin political movement is the Kachin Independence Army, or KIA.
<< This morning, in the township of Hpakant, the Organization for the Independence of Kachin (KIO / KIA) attacked a battalion of the military council based in the village of Sezin, and the 9th brigade and 26 battalions of the KIO / KIA based in Hpakant were attacked by helicopter. The two sides are still investigating, "The 74 Media reported on Twitter.
A Kachin liberation media Facebook page said the KIA invaded the government outpost and seized ammunition. He warned the government against using lethal force to smash anti-coup protests in Kachin’s capital, Myitkyina, where two protesters were killed this week.
The reports could not be independently confirmed, and ethnic guerrilla armies as well as the government often publish exaggerated information. However, even making such an announcement amounts to a stern warning to the government.
The Kachin actions come days after another ethnic guerrilla force belonging to the Karen minority announced that it would protect protesters in the territory it controlled. The Karen National Union deployed armed fighters to guard a demonstration in the Tanintharyi area in southeast Myanmar.
Myanmar has more than a dozen ethnic guerrilla armies, mostly in border areas, a legacy of decades-old struggles for greater autonomy from the central government. Many have formal or informal ceasefire agreements with the government, but armed clashes still occur.
There has been speculation that certain ethnic groups may form a de facto alliance with the protest movement to put pressure on the government.
