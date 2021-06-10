World
Burmese junta hits Suu Kyi with corruption charges – Times of India
YANGON: The Myanmar Governing Council hit the fallen civilian leader Aung San Suu kyi with bribery charges over allegations she accepted illegal payments of gold and more than half a million dollars in cash, state media reported Thursday.
The country has been in turmoil since the generals toppled Suu Kyi on February 1, with nearly 850 civilians killed in a brutal crackdown by security forces during near-daily protests against the coup.
The 75-year-old Nobel laureate, who has been in custody since the coup, faces a range of high-profile criminal charges including sedition and breaking an era secrecy law colonial.
The latest charges relate to allegations by the former chief minister of the Yangon region that Suu Kyi illegally accepted $ 600,000 in cash from him as well as around 11 kilograms of gold.
the Anti-corruption commission found evidence that Suu Kyi had committed “bribery using his rank,” according to the Global New Light of Myanmar, a state newspaper.
“She was therefore charged under article 55 of the anti-corruption law. ”
She is also accused of abusing her authority when leasing two lots for her charitable foundation.
After weeks of legal wrangling, two of Suu Kyi’s trials are due to begin in earnest next week, with the hearing of witnesses.
In Naypyidaw, the remote capital built by the former military regime, his trial will begin Monday for violating restrictions during last year’s election campaign and possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies.
A separate case is set to start on June 15, where she is charged with sedition alongside the ousted president Win Myint and another senior member of his National League for Democracy (NLD) Party.
His lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, called the corruption charges “absurd”.
“There is an undeniable political context to keep her off the stage of the country and sully her prestige,” he told AFP, saying she could face long prison terms for the charges. of secrecy and corruption.
“That’s one of the reasons to charge her – to keep her off the stage.”
Suu Kyi has spent over 15 years under lodge arrested during the previous military regime before his release in 2010.
Its international stature declined following a wave of military violence targeting the marginalized Rohingya Muslim community in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar that displaced more than a million people, but the coup restored Suu Kyi to the role of cloistered democracy icon.
The junta has previously said it will hold new elections in two years, but has also threatened to dissolve the NLD.
“This election – I can’t say whether it will materialize or not, and maybe the NLD won’t be able to compete,” Suu Kyi’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP.
“But for Aung San Suu Kyi, if she is found guilty of these charges, she will not be allowed to compete.”
Head of the junta Min Aung Hlaing justified his takeover by citing alleged electoral fraud in the November ballot, won by Suu Kyi’s NLD in a landslide.
