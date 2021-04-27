Burmese junta further postpones hearing date for Aung San Suu Kyi – Times of India

Aung San Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since February 1.

YANGON: Burmese junta has again postponed legal proceedings against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi Monday, his lawyers said, as they fought for permission to visit him 12 weeks after his detention.

The country has been in turmoil since the military ousted the Nobel Prize winner in a February 1 coup, returning the country to junta power after a brief experiment in democracy.

Large swathes of the population took to the streets to protest, with security forces launching a brutal campaign to quell the massive uprising.

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi has been under house arrest, the junta indicted on six cases – including sedition and having unlicensed walkie-talkies.

But movement on his case was again delayed until May 10, his lawyer Min Min Soe said on Monday after a hearing.

Twelve weeks after Suu Kyi’s detention, Min Min Soe said his lawyers still had not been granted permission to meet with their client in person – one of the many obstacles the team faced.

“When the judge asked (the police) what stage they had arrived at, they said they couldn’t say precisely,” she told AFP, adding that Suu Kyi was frustrated by slowness.

“I think she doesn’t have access to news and television. I don’t think she knows the current situation in the country,” she said.

In addition to not being able to meet Suu Kyi, mobile data shutdowns imposed by the junta have also prevented videoconferencing in previous hearings.

The most serious charge Suu Kyi faces falls under Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act, with a hearing scheduled for Yangon on May 6.

Protests across the country continued on Monday, with protesters in the south holding signs saying “Free our leaders” and waving red flags emblazoned with a golden peacock – the symbol of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy Party. .

In the Yangon Mall, dozens of protesters took part in a flash mob that lasted only 10 minutes – a lightning-fast display of resistance to avoid confrontation with security forces.

Waving a three-fingered salute, they chanted “Eradicate the fascist army!”

The junta justified its takeover by claiming it was protecting democracy, alleging electoral fraud in the November elections that the NLD won in a landslide.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing visited Jakarta over the weekend for a high-level meeting with the 10-country bloc of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ) – his first trip abroad since taking power.

The meeting resulted in a “consensus statement” calling for an end to the violence, but stopped before calling for the release of political prisoners.

It drew condemnation from much of Myanmar civil society – already angered by ASEAN’s invitation to the general.

“The declaration does not include what civilians are asking for – respect for their basic human rights, democracy and peace,” said the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP), a local watchdog group. which followed the escalation of death in Myanmar after the coup. ring.

“The Burmese are not asking for humanitarian aid, but for the international community to stand up for the truth,” he said, referring to Myanmar under its old name.

Former US President Barack Obama on Monday urged Myanmar’s neighbors to “recognize that a murderous regime rejected by the people will only bring greater instability, a humanitarian crisis and the risk of a failed state.”

According to the latest figures from the AAPP, security forces have killed more than 750 people.

The junta gave a much lower death toll and attributes the violence to “rioters”.

On Monday evening, the state television news called the AAPP an “illegal association” and action will be taken against it.

He also reported that a member of the security forces was killed in Chin State, when their convoy was attacked by people with homemade weapons.

The UN special envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, who has so far been denied a visit to the country, was also in Indonesia this weekend.

According to UN sources, Burgener spoke with General Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting.

The special envoy had previously pleaded with the UN Special Council to take action against the generals, warning that “a bloodbath is imminent” if the international community continues to stagnate.

Until now, Western powers like the United States, the European Union and Britain imposed sanctions on top military officers and military-affiliated companies.

But Myanmar’s allies, Russia and China, were seen as blocking efforts for a broader response, such as imposing an arms embargo, according to the EU’s foreign policy chief.

Monday Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was following Myanmar’s situation “with great attention”, but added that the country must “solve its own problems”.