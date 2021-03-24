World
Burmese junta frees hundreds of people held over coup protests – Times of India
YANGON: Hundreds of people jailed for protesting against last month’s coup were released on Wednesday in the military’s first apparent move in trying to appease the protest movement.
Witnesses outside Insein Prison in Yangon saw buses filled mostly with young people, looking happy with some flashing the three-fingered defiance gesture adopted by the protest movement. According to state television, a total of 628 people have been released.
The prisoners appear to be the hundreds of students held in early March during a demonstration against the February 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
A lawyer, speaking on condition of anonymity because she does not want the attention of authorities, said all those released were arrested on March 3. She said only 55 people held in connection with the protests remained in the prison, and it is likely that they will face all of them. charges under section 505 (A) of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to three years in prison.
The Myanmar Political Prisoners Assistance Association said it had confirmed the murder of 275 people as part of the post-coup crackdown, with additional deaths still unverified. He also indicates that on Tuesday, he verified the arrest or charges against 2,812 people, 2,418 of whom are still in detention or with pending charges.
Protesters on Wednesday tried a new tactic they dubbed silence strike, calling on people to stay home and businesses to shut down for the day.
The scale of the strike was difficult to assess, but social media users posted photos of towns and villages showing streets empty of activity except for the occasional stray dog.
The online meme released to publicize the action called the silence “the loudest scream” and explained that its purpose was to honor the movement’s fallen heroes, recharge the energy of the protesters and contradict the junta’s assertions that “everything is back to normal”.
The new tactic was employed after a long wave of violence by security forces.
Local media reported that a 7-year-old girl Mandalay, the second largest city in the country, was among the latest casualties on Tuesday. The Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners included her in its death list.
“Khin Myo Chit was shot in the abdomen by a soldier as she sat on her father’s lap inside her house in Aung Pin Le Ward,” the Myanmar online press service reported. Now, citing his sister, Aye Chan San.
The report says the shooting took place as soldiers attacked homes in his family’s neighborhood. The sister said a soldier shot their father when he denied people were hiding in their house and hit the girl.
Aye Chan San said the soldiers then beat his 19-year-old brother with the butt of their rifle and took him away.
The Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners on Tuesday recorded three murders in Mandalay, although other reports indicate that there were five.
