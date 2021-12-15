Burmese journalist reportedly died in military custody

A Myanmar independent photojournalist has died in military custody after being arrested last week while covering protests, according to his colleagues and a friend of his family.

Ko Soe Naing is the first known journalist to die in custody since the military seized power in February, toppling the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. More than 100 journalists have been detained since then, although around half have been released.

Koe Soe Naing, who was both a graphic designer and a freelance journalist, was arrested on Friday as he and a colleague were in downtown Yangon taking photos. during a “silent strike” called by opponents of the military regime.

It was the largest nationwide protest in several months, and the streets were virtually empty as people answered calls to stay home and businesses to close for six hours.

Ko Soe Naing is not the first detainee to die in government custody. There is no clear total, but the other people who died in custody are political activists and members of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy Party.

In several cases where the bodies could be seen, they bore marks suggesting that the individuals had been tortured, according to human rights activists.

The journalists have mostly been the target of arrests, as the government installed by the army has sought to suppress the free flow of information. In addition to detaining media workers, many media outlets have been forced to shut down or operate underground, with their staff still at risk of arrest.

Ko Soe Naing and his colleague have been covering the Myanmar crisis for months, with their work depicting anti-military protests and brutal repression of security forces sometimes picked up by foreign press agencies.

“Terrible death”

After his arrest, Ko Soe Naing was sent to a military interrogation center in East Botahtaung County in Yangon, colleagues familiar with his case said.

His family were informed on Tuesday morning that he had died at the 1,000-bed General Defense Services Hospital of Mingaladon Township in Yangon, colleagues and a family friend said, who spoke to him. Associated Press (AP) news agency on condition of anonymity giving such information could make them targets of arrest.

His body was then reportedly cremated the same day at Yay Way Cemetery in Yangon, North Okkalapa County, said the family friend, who was not told whether the body had visible injuries.

The Irrawaddy news site quoted a source as saying that Ko Soe Naing “was in good health” until his death was reported.

Since the takeover of the military, interrogation centers across Myanmar have increasingly resorted to torture against detainees, a PA investigation revealed.

Many centers were built and used under a former period of military rule, while others were set up on military bases or even community buildings.

An army defector told the PA he saw soldiers torturing two prisoners to death at a mountain-top interrogation center inside a military base in the state of Chin.

Paris-based news organization Reporters Without Borders tweeted that the group was “appalled to learn that independent photojournalist Soe Naing – kidnapped by the military while covering a silent protest in Yangon on Friday – died in custody this morning, after a violent interrogation ”.

Ko Soe Naing is survived by his wife, who could not be contacted, and a four year old son. The current situation of the photographer arrested with him was not known.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Tuesday called for the immediate release of Aung San Lin, a reporter with the Democratic Voice of Burma, a broadcast and online service.

He said he was arrested on December 11, just after he reported that soldiers set fire to the homes of three supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party.

On Monday, the New York-based organization called on authorities to release three Shan State journalists recently sentenced to prison for their work and to drop all charges against them.

Since the February 1 coup, there have been at least 1,339 people killed, according to the association for assistance to political prisoners, the association for assistance to human rights. Almost 11,000 others were arrested.

Myanmar Accountability Project (MAP) filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court on Friday accusing military leader Min Aung Hlaing of committing crimes against humanity for overseeing a murderous crackdown on protesters and activists.

MAP urged the court in The Hague to open a criminal investigation “into the widespread and systematic use of torture as part of the violent crackdown on the protest movement” in the Southeast Asian country.