World
Burmese generals tighten grip on power as US calls for sanctions – Times of India
The United States threatened to reimpose sanctions Myanmargenerals after taking power in a coup and arresting an elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose fate remained unknown on Tuesday more than 24 hours after his arrest.
The UN Security Council was due to meet later on Tuesday, diplomats said, amid calls for a strong global response to the military arrest of the Noble Peace laureate and dozens of her political allies in dawn raids Monday.
The coup follows a landslide victory for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in the November elections, a result the military refused to accept citing allegations of fraud.
The military handed power to General Min Aung Hlaing and imposed a state of emergency for a year, crushing hopes that the poor country, also known as Burma, was on the path to stable democracy after decades of military interference in politics.
US President Joe Biden said the coup was a direct attack on Myanmar’s transition to democracy and the rule of law, and said his administration would monitor the reaction of other countries.
“The United States has removed sanctions against Burma over the past decade on the basis of progress towards democracy. Reversing this progress will require an immediate review of our laws and sanctioning authorities, followed by appropriate action. “Biden said in a statement.
“We will work with our partners across the region and around the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for reversing the democratic transition in Burma,” he said. declared.
The Myanmar crisis is one of the first major tests of Biden’s commitment to working more with his allies on international challenges, especially China’s growing influence. This position contrasts with the former president Donald trumpThe “America First” approach, often autonomous.
The The United Nations leads condemnation of the coup and calls for the release of detainees and the restoration of democracy in comments widely echoed by Australia, the European Union, India, Japan and the United States.
China did not join the condemnation, saying only that it had taken note of the events and called on all parties to respect the constitution. Other countries in the region, including neighboring Thailand, declined to comment on Myanmar’s “internal affairs”.
The streets of Myanmar were quiet overnight during a curfew already in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Troops and riot police have taken up positions in the capital, Naypyitaw, and in Yangon’s main commercial center.
On Tuesday morning, the phone and internet connections were working again, but the generally bustling markets were quiet and the Yangon Mall Airport was closed.
Banks said they would reopen on Tuesday after suspending services on Monday in a rush to withdraw money.
Where is Suu Kyi unknown
The whereabouts of Suu Kyi, 75, President Win Myint, and other NLD leaders remains unknown, with the military giving no information on where or under what conditions.
Min Aung Hlaing, who was approaching retirement, promised free and fair elections and a transfer of power to the winning party, without giving a timetable.
Suu Kyi called for protests against the military dictatorship in a statement prepared in anticipation of his arrest and released on Monday, but there have been no reports of unrest.
Suu Kyi’s electoral victory follows around 15 years of house arrest between 1989 and 2010 and a long struggle against the military, which seized power in a coup in 1962 and had stamped out all dissent for decades until his party came to power in 2015.
Consolidating the coup, the junta removed 24 ministers and appointed 11 substitutes to oversee the ministries of finance, defense, foreign affairs and interior.
Buddhist monk Shwe Nya War Sayadawa, known for his outspoken support for the NLD, was also among those arrested on Monday, his temple said. Monks are a powerful political force in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar.
One of the main concerns of UN diplomats is the plight of Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minority groups who have been driven out of the country by the military and live in refugee camps in neighboring countries.
Bangladesh, home to around 1 million Rohingya, called for “peace and stability” and said it hoped a refugee repatriation process could move forward.
The UN Security Council was due to meet later on Tuesday, diplomats said, amid calls for a strong global response to the military arrest of the Noble Peace laureate and dozens of her political allies in dawn raids Monday.
The coup follows a landslide victory for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in the November elections, a result the military refused to accept citing allegations of fraud.
The military handed power to General Min Aung Hlaing and imposed a state of emergency for a year, crushing hopes that the poor country, also known as Burma, was on the path to stable democracy after decades of military interference in politics.
US President Joe Biden said the coup was a direct attack on Myanmar’s transition to democracy and the rule of law, and said his administration would monitor the reaction of other countries.
“The United States has removed sanctions against Burma over the past decade on the basis of progress towards democracy. Reversing this progress will require an immediate review of our laws and sanctioning authorities, followed by appropriate action. “Biden said in a statement.
“We will work with our partners across the region and around the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for reversing the democratic transition in Burma,” he said. declared.
The Myanmar crisis is one of the first major tests of Biden’s commitment to working more with his allies on international challenges, especially China’s growing influence. This position contrasts with the former president Donald trumpThe “America First” approach, often autonomous.
The The United Nations leads condemnation of the coup and calls for the release of detainees and the restoration of democracy in comments widely echoed by Australia, the European Union, India, Japan and the United States.
China did not join the condemnation, saying only that it had taken note of the events and called on all parties to respect the constitution. Other countries in the region, including neighboring Thailand, declined to comment on Myanmar’s “internal affairs”.
The streets of Myanmar were quiet overnight during a curfew already in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Troops and riot police have taken up positions in the capital, Naypyitaw, and in Yangon’s main commercial center.
On Tuesday morning, the phone and internet connections were working again, but the generally bustling markets were quiet and the Yangon Mall Airport was closed.
Banks said they would reopen on Tuesday after suspending services on Monday in a rush to withdraw money.
Where is Suu Kyi unknown
The whereabouts of Suu Kyi, 75, President Win Myint, and other NLD leaders remains unknown, with the military giving no information on where or under what conditions.
Min Aung Hlaing, who was approaching retirement, promised free and fair elections and a transfer of power to the winning party, without giving a timetable.
Suu Kyi called for protests against the military dictatorship in a statement prepared in anticipation of his arrest and released on Monday, but there have been no reports of unrest.
Suu Kyi’s electoral victory follows around 15 years of house arrest between 1989 and 2010 and a long struggle against the military, which seized power in a coup in 1962 and had stamped out all dissent for decades until his party came to power in 2015.
Consolidating the coup, the junta removed 24 ministers and appointed 11 substitutes to oversee the ministries of finance, defense, foreign affairs and interior.
Buddhist monk Shwe Nya War Sayadawa, known for his outspoken support for the NLD, was also among those arrested on Monday, his temple said. Monks are a powerful political force in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar.
One of the main concerns of UN diplomats is the plight of Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minority groups who have been driven out of the country by the military and live in refugee camps in neighboring countries.
Bangladesh, home to around 1 million Rohingya, called for “peace and stability” and said it hoped a refugee repatriation process could move forward.
Source link