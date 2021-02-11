World
Burmese general warns anti-coup protesters to return to work – Times of India
YANGON: Myanmar’s ruling general signaled a loss of patience on Thursday nationwide events on the takeover of the army, ordering protesters to return to work or face “effective action”.
His warning comes after sixth consecutive day of anti-coup rallies condemning the ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu kyi, and follows the American president Joe biden announce punishments against the generals on Wednesday.
While the protests have been largely peaceful, security forces earlier this week used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets, with isolated reports of live ammunition.
Thursday evening, army chief general Min Aung Hlaing – who now holds legislative, judicial and executive powers – called on civil servants to return to work after days of nationwide strikes supporting the protests.
“Due to the incitement of unscrupulous people, some civil servants did not perform their duties,” he said in a statement.
“Effective actions will be taken.”
Since the February 1 coup, there has been a wave of anger and defiance, calling for the release of Suu Kyi and other senior officials detained from his National League for Democracy party.
Protesters again marched peacefully on Thursday in Naypyidaw – the capital and military stronghold – as well as Yangon, the largest city and commercial center, which saw tens of thousands of people take to the streets.
“Don’t go to the office,” chanted a group of protesters outside Myanmar’s central bank in Yangon, as part of the effort to urge people to boycott the work and put pressure on the junta.
“We are not doing this for a week or a month – we are determined to do this until the end when (Suu Kyi) and President U Win Myint are released,” a bank employee told AFP. who protested.
Dozens of members of the Karen ethnic group joined the demonstration, Rakhine and the Kachin communities – drawn from some 130 ethnic groups in Myanmar, some of whom have suffered intense persecution by the military.
“Our armed ethnic groups and our ethnic peoples must unite to fight against the military dictatorship,” Saw Z Net, a Karen protester, told AFP.
In Shan state, protesters in traditional costumes carried their anti-coup message to the water of Inle Lake, with similar scenes taking place in the former UNESCO heritage city of Bagan as hundreds of people walked between temples and pagodas.
– American sanctions – Western countries have repeatedly denounced the coup, with the United States calling on the generals to relinquish power.
In the most significant concrete action, Biden announced on Wednesday that his administration was cutting generals’ access to $ 1 billion in funds in the United States.
“I call again on the Burmese military to immediately release democratic political leaders and activists,” Biden said, signaling further sanctions.
“The military must give up power.”
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has also warned that the bloc could impose new sanctions on the Burmese military.
– Crackdown intensifies – There were more reports of arrests on Thursday, including the deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament and a key aide to Suu Kyi, bringing the number of detentions linked to the coup to more than 200, according to Monitor Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
The NLD – whose Yangon headquarters was raided this week – also confirmed the arrest of election officials in the afternoon.
The military justified last week’s takeover by claiming widespread electoral fraud in November polls, which saw a collapse for Suu Kyi’s party.
He quickly moved to stack the courts and political offices with loyalists as he ended a decade of civilian rule.
Fears are growing over how long the junta will tolerate protests.
Live ammunition was fired at a rally in Naypyidaw this week, seriously injuring two people – including a woman who was shot in the head.
Pictures depicting the woman have been shared widely online with expressions of grief and fury.
The military’s crackdown on information using Internet blackouts – with tech companies ordering intermittently shutting down communications – has drawn widespread condemnation.
On Thursday, concern grew that the junta was planning to impose a much harsher and sustained internet crackdown.
Burmese tech civil society organization MIDO tweeted that a cybersecurity bill had been sent to telecommunications companies, which would allow the military to order power cuts and shutdowns. website bans.
Norwegian company Telenor, which last week complied with the blocking of social media platforms where an online anti-coup campaign was mounting, said it was reviewing the law.
