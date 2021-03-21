Burmese doctors kick off day of protests with dawn march

Doctors and health workers in Mandalay, Myanmar have launched another day of protests against the coup, staging a peaceful dawn march to minimize the risk of confrontation with security forces.

A video posted by news portal Mizzima showed hundreds of people, many in white coats, walking through deserted streets on Sunday as the skies began to clear.

“Failure of the military regime, our cause our cause,” they chanted.

The rally came as the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, a watchdog group, said at least 247 people were killed during nationwide protests against the army’s takeover on February 1.

Virtually all of the dead shot at casualties and in many cases were shot in the head.

The death toll rose later on Sunday when security forces opened fire on a group that had set up a barricade in the central town of Monywa, killing at least one man and injuring several others, a doctor told the Reuters news agency.

Amid escalating violence, the people of Myanmar – determined to resist a return to military rule – devised new ways to show their opposition.

In addition to the Doctors’ Dawn March, Mandalay engineers staged what has come to be dubbed a “non-human strike,” an increasingly popular tactic of lining up signs in streets and other places. public places as proxies for human demonstrators.

Meanwhile, protesters in nearly 20 locations across the country staged candlelit protests on Saturday night and Sunday, from the main city of Yangon to small communities in Kachin State in the north and the southernmost city. south of Kawthaung, according to a social media tally. media messages.

Protesters in some places were joined by Buddhist monks holding candles while some people used candles to shape the three-fingered protest salute.

The military government spokesperson was not available for comment, but he previously said the security forces only used force when necessary.

‘Foreign insults’

Western countries have repeatedly condemned the coup and the violence. Asian neighbors, who for years avoided self-criticism, have also started to speak out.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in some of the strongest comments yet from a regional leader, said on Friday that the violence must end immediately. He called for an urgent meeting of the Southeast Asian regional grouping, of which Myanmar is a member.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin supported the call, saying he was dismayed by the continued use of deadly violence against civilians. Singapore also expressed its disapproval.

The military has shown no sign of being forced to reverse its coup, which derailed a slow transition to democracy in a country that had been under strict military rule since a coup from 1962 until the generals initiated reforms ten years ago.

Chief General Min Aung Hlaing justified the seizure of power by claiming that the November 8 elections that brought the party of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi back to power were fraudulent – a charge rejected by the electoral commission.

He promised a new election but did not set a date.

On Saturday, the coup leader visited the Coco Islands, one of Myanmar’s most important outposts, 400 km (250 miles) south of Yangon, and reminded members of the forces armies there that their main task was to defend the country against external threats.

The islands lie close to some of the world’s most important shipping routes, in waters where China and India seek to project their might. None of the Asian giants has spoken out strongly against the coup and violence.

The national Kyemon newspaper highlighted a quote from independence hero Aung San, father of Suu Kyi, who said in 1947: “It is the duty of everyone to sacrifice their life and defend and fight against insults from foreign countries. “

Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, faces charges of corruption and other crimes that could see her banned from politics and jailed if found guilty. His lawyer says the charges are trumped up.

The cause of the resistance received support over the weekend with protests in several locations overseas, including Tokyo, Taipei in Taiwan and Times Square in New York.