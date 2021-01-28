World
Burmese army chief’s rhetoric fuels coup fears – Times of India
YANGON: The Burmese army chief has raised the possibility of abolishing the country’s constitution as fears revolve around a possible military coup over electoral fraud.
The military alleged for weeks of widespread electoral irregularities in the November election, which Aung San Suu Kyi’s decision National League for Democracy (NLD) won in a landslide.
The civilian administration has struck a difficult power-sharing deal with army generals since Myanmar’s first democratic elections in 2015, as dictated by a 2008 constitution drafted by the junta.
An army spokesperson on Tuesday refused to rule out the possibility of the military seizing full power to deal with what he called a political crisis.
And general Thursday Min Aung Hlaing – arguably Myanmar’s most powerful individual – seemed to echo this sentiment in a speech published in the military newspaper Myawady.
The army chief said the 2008 constitution was “the mother law of all laws” and must be respected.
But he warned that in certain circumstances it might be “necessary to revoke the constitution.”
The comments follow repeated requests by the military for Myanmar’s electoral commission to release the final voters lists for the November polls, a request that was not met.
The military says the lists are needed to check for irregularities. He claims there have been 8.6 million cases of voter fraud nationwide.
The polls were only the second democratic elections Myanmar has had since its 2011 exit from a military dictatorship spanning nearly five decades.
Long a popular figure in Myanmar, Suu Kyi’s race for power in the historic 2015 elections was hampered by several constitutional provisions.
A provision prohibited any citizen married to a foreigner from becoming president.
Suu Kyi, who married a British citizen, circumvented this rule after the 2015 election victory by becoming a state councilor – a de facto leadership role created by her government.
The NLD also pushed for changes to the constitution in their first term, a process that made little progress.
According to political analyst Soe Myint Aung, the military saw “major loopholes (in the constitution) which caused its prejudice.”
“The rhetoric of the coup is not just a bluff or an empty threat,” he said.
Even if it does not organize a “full-fledged” takeover, “it is likely that the military will take action unless the (election commission) and government remedy the grievances related to the elections.”
Suu Kyi did not comment directly on the military’s complaints during the polls.
The last time the country had its constitution revoked was in 1962 and 1988 – both when the military took power and re-established a junta government.
