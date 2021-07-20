Burma grappling with the coup and the Covid

People in Yangon line up for oxygen cylinders to treat COVID patients as a third wave of the pandemic sweeps through Myanmar. Credit: Sai T

Rome, Italy, Jul 20 (IPS) – The third wave of Covid-19 is sweeping over Myanmar, from tall narrow buildings in the commercial capital Yangon to bamboo houses in rural areas.

Ma Ni, who is not her real name, caught the virus in Yangon, infected by her husband and son. But no family member is showing up in the official figures as they preferred to buy a home test instead of going to a hospital or quarantine center.

“It’s been seven days with COVID now,” Ma Ni, 34, said. “My husband needs oxygen, but we can’t have it … I hope God saves us.”

Ma Ni’s family is not alone. Myanmar recorded 3,461 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 deaths on July 11 alone, according to the army’s health ministry.

In total, since the start of the pandemic, Myanmar has reported nearly 4,000 deaths. Videos circulating on social media show a dramatic increase in the number of bodies taken to Yangon Crematorium.

The numbers, while certainly underreported, are much lower than they were in Europe, the United States or India, but they are increasing. Additionally, the impact of COVID-19 was compounded by the aftermath of the February 1 military coup that overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and sparked nationwide protests, killing over 900 people. and thousands of prisoners, according to the Assistance Association. for Political Prisoners, an NGO based in Thailand.

As a result, hundreds of panicked citizens are avoiding testing and quarantine facilities seen as poorly managed by the unpopular military.

“I’d rather die than go to a military hospital,” Ko Moe told IPS, again not a real name. “I don’t trust them, and given my job as a volunteer ambulance driver, they might arrest me for helping the protesters. “

The army tries to stop private initiatives, even firing until dispersing a crowd queuing to fill the oxygen tanks. It also prohibits producers from distributing oxygen to ineligible citizens, saying people accumulate it unnecessarily.

The Burmese think the opposite. Deep in the country, in the town of Taunggyi, Shan state, a doctor interviewed by IPS says people are organizing themselves to deal with the emergency because the health system has collapsed .

“For now, things still seem normal here but… many donors and supporters have set up a committee to set up oxygen factories themselves to help the people of the town and small villages around Taunggyi.” , she told IPS.

Grievances are being voiced all over social media and emotional appeals for help from the international community or obituaries from loved ones who have succumbed to the virus.

But it’s also flu season, which many, feeling abandoned by the state or unable to afford private facilities, mistake for COVID.

“The situation is quite chaotic. There have been many outbreaks of COVID but also of seasonal flu, in big cities and rural areas, ”another doctor working for a private hospital in Yangon told IPS on condition of anonymity. “People are frustrated that they do not receive effective medical care from the authorities, while general hospitals cannot operate on a large scale because the majority of public service doctors have joined the disobedience movement and there are no remaining only a few doctors and nurses, ”he said.

Indeed, only a small percentage of citizens have been vaccinated against the virus. Ongoing protests that began in February have filled prisons with political prisoners, making the crackdown an epicenter of the epidemic.

Following a recent trip to Russia, junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing announced the purchase of 5 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine. However, it may be too little, too late, to avert an unprecedented health crisis in a country of over 54 million people only partially controlled by the military.

The international community is also accused of failing to help, having previously been stigmatized for failing to do anything to support Burmese citizens during the coup, beyond declarations of condemnation.

The UN special rapporteur for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, told the Commission on Human Rights on July 13 that the junta did not have “the capacity and the legitimacy to bring this crisis under control”. And the lack of confidence in the military makes this crisis “particularly deadly”, he said.

Opposition activists from the Milk Tea Alliance Burma expressed the public sentiment in a Tweet: “Last year the pandemic was successfully contained in Myanmar through the collective efforts of everyone. DASSK (Aung San Suu Kyi) influenced the public well, organized campaigns to make cloth masks, the public followed the instructions well, they masked themselves and stayed home without complaint.

As the population distrusts the military and pro-democracy protests continue, albeit on a much smaller scale, the rules are often ignored.

A Google application tracing the movements of people shows that the situation has returned to the situation before the coup in terms of traffic and crowds in the streets. Many stores may appear closed from the outside but are operating at normal capacity behind. Masks are usually left at home.

The military has a history of resistance to international aid although it is not equipped to deal with an emergency, as happened in the aftermath of Cyclone Nargis in 2008. The junta is unlikely to change. its isolationist stance now, and international aid may well be limited, according to a diplomat in Yangon, interviewed by IPS.

“COVID is not going to change anything for the junta, it distracts people from the spirit of the revolution, so it’s not such a bad thing for the military,” he said, asking not to be nominated for security reasons.

