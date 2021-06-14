Burma, Aung San Suu Kyi detained in Naypyidaw court

After five years as the de facto head of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself in a familiar place: under house arrest as she faces trumped-up charges from a military dictatorship, along with her party, the National League for democracy (NLD), on the verge of dissolution.

On Monday, four months after the military seized power in a coup, the hugely popular politician will be tried in a Naypyidaw court on five counts, including illegal possession of walkie-talkies and violation of coronavirus restrictions during his election campaign. Military officials have also accused her of corruption and violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

There is a sense of finality about this confrontation between Aung San Suu Kyi and army chief and coup leader Min Aung Hlaing.

At 75, Aung San Suu Kyi faces prison terms that could put her in prison for the rest of her life, permanently removing her from a political arena she has defined for decades. Meanwhile, many of his supporters have gone beyond his past calls for non-violent resistance and gradual reform, instead endorsing armed revolt and the total overthrow of the military regime.

“This time around, there is no indication that the regime is considering releasing Aung San Suu Kyi, allowing him to communicate with his supporters or using him as a bargaining chip in his dealings with the outside world. On the contrary, Min Aung Hlaing wants a free hand to shape the political landscape without his influence and that of the NLD, ”said Richard Horsey, a political analyst with decades of experience in Myanmar.

Although she has been largely cut off from the outside world over the past four months, she still occupies a central role in the lingering political crisis. Before the generals violently cracked down on the protests, killing more than 850 civilians, posters and banners depicting Aung San Suu Kyi’s face were a mainstay of most protests.

Analysts say army chief Min Aung Hlaing, right, wants to remove Aung San Suu Kyi and his National League for Democracy (NLD) party from the political landscape [File: Myawaddy/AFP]

“It’s far too early to write it off. She is without a doubt by far the most popular political figure in the country, no one else comes close, ”said Thant Myint-U, historian and author of Hidden History of Burma.

Tarnished icon

Aung San Suu Kyi emerged as a political force during the 1988 uprisings against a previous military regime, perfectly prepared to take the lead in Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement during a time of instability. Daughter of independence icon Aung San, she had just returned from the UK, where she had studied at Oxford and married a Briton.

She has become synonymous with Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement and earned the respect of millions of people by sacrificing her freedom and security for the cause, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. She spent years under house arrest and survived a 2003 assassination attempt that killed dozens if not hundreds. Aung San Suu Kyi’s education and international recognition has also been a source of admiration for many of his followers.

But if it was a force in the eyes of many, it was an insult to the ultra-nationalist army, also known as Tatmadaw, who often insulted the “foreigner’s wife”.

In 2008, before allowing the elections, the military regime drafted a new constitution that allowed it to retain control of several key institutions and guaranteed it 25% of the seats in parliament. He also added a clause prohibiting anyone with a foreign husband or children from serving as president, which many saw as aimed directly at Aung San Suu Kyi.

With the help of a constitutional lawyer by the name of Ko Ni, she found a way around this ban by assuming the role of state councilor after the NLD’s first electoral victory in 2015. Two years later, Ko Nor was beaten down.

But while she was a global superstar as an activist, many of her biggest supporters were disappointed once she was in power.

In 2017, hundreds of thousands of mostly Muslim Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh as the military unleashed a brutal crackdown in western Rakhine state.

The Nobel laureate did not condemn the military’s actions and, after a genocide case was brought to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, she traveled to the Netherlands to defend what the generals had done.

“Aung San Suu Kyi’s national popularity only increased as she transitioned from dissident to national leader. Internationally, she fell dramatically out of favor as a result of the violence against the Rohingya, in which she was seen as an accomplice in denying the extent of the abuses and defending the military, ”Horsey said.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the Oxford-educated daughter of independence hero Aung San, returned home to care for her mother and found herself propelled into politics leading the opposition to military rule. [File: Manny Ceneta/AFP]

Activist and protest leader Thinzar Shunlei Yi is one of many young human rights defenders who grew up idolizing Aung San Suu Kyi, before being disappointed with his tenure in power.

“She was the reason I became a woman human rights defender,” she said. But as violence against the Rohingya escalated, Thinzar Shunlei Yi became one of the few people to speak out against her, putting her at odds with her hero and her host of supporters.

“I was upfront against her and had a lot of backfire,” she said.

Calls for radical change

It was not only during the Rohingya crisis that Aung San Suu Kyi failed to live up to expectations. “She was also seen as abandoning her human rights principles when she was in government in other ways, including her treatment of free media, civil society and the rights of ethnic minorities,” Horsey explained.

When two Reuters journalists arrested for exposing military killings of Rohingya civilians, Aung San Suu Kyi said the case “had nothing to do with freedom of speech.” During his tenure, journalists and Facebook users were charged with criticizing NLD politicians.

With NLD leaders dispersed or imprisoned after the coup, more progressive activists like Thinzar Shunlei Yi found themselves leading the initial resistance movement. They called for increasingly radical change, such as the abolition of the 2008 constitution, drafted by the military, the complete withdrawal of the military from politics, the reform of the discriminatory citizenship law of 1982. which helped make the Rohingyas stateless, and armed revolution rather than nonviolent resistance.

These positions were ultimately endorsed by the Government of National Unity, a parallel government put in place by legislators elected in defiance of the military regime. Thinzar Shunlei Yi admitted that Aung San Suu Kyi was still “so influential” in the pro-democracy movement, but also feared her influence was a double-edged sword.

“Even in this revolution where a lot of people are starving and running for their lives, people still think about her situation and mourn her,” she said. It can help motivate people even when they are under siege and are losing hope.

But Aung San Suu Kyi might not agree with armed revolt, abolishing the constitution, or accepting the Rohingya as citizens. “We wonder if she was saying anything against the current revolution, things would go backwards,” Thinzar Shunlei Yi said.

People hold placards depicting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally to demand her release and protest the military coup a week after the generals took power [File: Stringer/Reuters]

While some have argued that Aung San Suu Kyi supported the military in the Rohingya crisis out of fear of a coup or the need to appeal to a nationalist electoral base, others claim that his position simply reflected his sincere beliefs on the matter.

“It is not at all clear that his stance on the Rohingya was politically motivated,” Horsey said. “But that certainly meant that at the time of the coup, she had a much diminished international reputation at a time when she was most in need of international support.”

“Full of optimism”

In total, Aung San Suu Kyi faces seven criminal charges; five in the capital Naypyidaw, one in the Supreme Court and a recently added corruption charge.

Her lawyers are among the only people to have had access to the detained leader since her arrest in February. The head of its legal team, Khin Maung Zaw, told Al Jazeera that they met with Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint on Monday, June 7. Khin Maung Zaw said the five cases in Naypyidaw were classified as “simple”, with hearings. which will be held every Monday and Tuesday until the end of the month.

For the Supreme Court case, he said the court marked Aung San Suu Kyi as defending himself, which Khin Maung Zaw said was done “without his knowledge and without his consent.”

“She added that she told the people who detained her that she would not defend her case without a lawyer,” he said.

He said that although Aung San Suu Kyi was not satisfied with the arrangements made by the military to deliver her medication on a regular basis, she and the other two politicians “appeared to be in good health”.

Asked about her state of mind, Khin Maung Zaw said: “Unlike me, she is full of optimism.”

On Wednesday, the military revealed new corruption charges against Aung San Suu Kyi for allegedly accepting bribes and renting land at reduced rates, carrying an additional 15-year prison term.

Khin Maung Zaw said the latest accusation was “absurd” and “baseless”. “She may have flaws, but personal greed and corruption are not her traits,” he said, calling her “incorruptible.”

Michael Aris, Aung San Suu Kyi’s late husband, with their two sons Alexander, left, and Kim, right, at the Nobel Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall on December 10, 1991 [File: Stringer/Reuters]

Given the nature of the trials, Thinzar Shunlei Yi encouraged Aung San Suu Kyi to “join the CDM” by “boycotting the justice system”. CDM stands for Civil Disobedience Movement, a mass strike by officials refusing to work under military rule.

“I do not trust the national judicial system and I do not believe that the [military] will do a fair trial for her and the other leaders, ”she said.

While the outcome of the trial seems inevitable, Thant Myint-U says what happened in Myanmar was not.

“There was no way the military would accept constitutional reform,” Thant Myint-U said. “But a visionary economic program that attracted billions of new investments and created millions of new jobs, along with measures to fight discrimination, build a more inclusive national identity and work closely with civil society, could have outflank the leadership of the army, and perhaps even gained a lot in the officer corps.