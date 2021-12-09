World

Burkinabe President sacks Prime Minister amid security crisis

This West African country is struggling to contain attacks from groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIL).

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore sacked his prime minister on Wednesday amid an escalating security crisis that has left thousands dead and led to street protests calling for him to leave.

The country, one of the poorest in West Africa, has been plagued by attacks by groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS (ISIL) since 2016, killing 2,000 people and forcing more of a million people to flee their homes.

Anger has boiled over since the attack on an al-Qaeda-affiliated group last month in which 49 military police and four civilians were killed, pressuring Kaboré to make changes.

He has already reshuffled his leadership of the army.

The presidential office said Kaboré had received a resignation letter from Prime Minister Christophe Dabire.

In view of the resignation letter of December 8, the president decrees that “the functions of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire have ended”, declared the secretary general of the government, Stéphane Wenceslas Sanou, reading the decree on public television.

Burkina Faso’s fight to contain a security crisis sparked anti-government protests in Ouagadougou last month [File: Olympia De Maismont/AFP]

The resignation of a prime minister entails the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkinabé law.

However, the outgoing government will have to stay in office until a new one is formed, Sanou said.

Dabire first became prime minister in early 2019 and was reappointed in January 2021, following the president’s re-election for his second and final term.

Burkina Faso is at the heart of a radical armed uprising that has also affected much of neighboring Mali and Niger.

Despite the efforts of the former French colonial ruler and other regional armies to counter the attacks, they continued unabated.




