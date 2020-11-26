World
Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore reelected – Times of India
OUAGADOUGOU: President Roch Marc Christian Kabore will serve another five years as Burkina FasoPresident of the Republic, according to provisional results announced Thursday by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
Kabore won with nearly 58% of the vote, beating 12 opponents and claiming victory in the first round, said Newton Ahmed Barry, chairman of the committee. Kabore received 1.6 million votes out of nearly 3 million votes, with a turnout of 50%, he said.
The opposition had hoped to split the vote and deprive Kabore of the 51% needed for an outright victory, then form a coalition behind the strongest candidate for the second round. But the main candidate, Eddie Komboigo, leader of the Congress for Democracy and Progress, received 15% and the other main rival, Zephirin Diabre, of the Progress and Change Party, who lost to Kabore in 2015, received about 12%.
The declaration comes four days after Sunday’s election. The chairman of the electoral commission said the final results are expected to be released on Saturday, which must then be verified by the Constitutional Court.
In an address to the nation after the results were announced, an optimistic Kabore praised the democratic process, praised his opponents and pledged to secure and unify the country.
“ It is an important responsibility to be the president of all Burkinabé, without exception, ” he said.
The opposition accused the ruling party of disloyalty, including bribery of people. The process was ‘riddled with fraud’ and the electoral commission fell short of the task of holding responsible elections, Tahirou Barry, an opposition candidate, told a conference Press.
Although there have been reports of irregularities, as in the east, where around 30 people voted on fake ballots because no ballots were available, it was not widespread, said Halidou Ouedraogo, president of CODEL, a local organization that monitors elections.
The opposition has seven days to appeal the vote. It was not immediately clear if they would.
The African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, a regional bloc, said appeals should be launched through judicial channels in a “ calm environment and above all to avoid violence ”, said Makuza Bernard, who led the AU delegation. “ We don’t need (violence). The Burkinabè don’t need that, ” he said.
The elections were held amid violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group which has killed more than 2,000 people this year and displaced more than a million.
Although no major attacks were reported on election day, threats of violence prevented people from voting in hard-hit areas of the country. Nearly 3,000 polling stations that should open failed to do so, preventing up to 350,000 people from voting, according to the electoral commission.
Many communities unable to vote were already marginalized, and civil society organizations say the president will have to work harder in his second term to unite an increasingly divided country.
“ He should ensure that the promises broken over the past five years are kept in order to allay social discontent. Social discontent is not just happening in big cities, but it’s happening more and more in the countryside, ” said Chrysogone Zougmore, president of the Burkinabé Movement for Human Rights, a local advocacy group.
Citizens in regions plagued by violence say the government must improve security so that it can focus on development, “ to occupy young people so that they no longer engage in terrorism, ” said the emir of Liptako, Ousmane Amirou Dicko, who lives in the town of Dori, in the Sahel region.
As Kabore supporters celebrated, opposition supporters said they would accept the results but expected the opposition to hold the ruling party accountable.
“ You have to be vigilant. Everyone must participate in the management of the country, ” said Paul Lengane, a Ouagadougou resident.
Kabore won with nearly 58% of the vote, beating 12 opponents and claiming victory in the first round, said Newton Ahmed Barry, chairman of the committee. Kabore received 1.6 million votes out of nearly 3 million votes, with a turnout of 50%, he said.
The opposition had hoped to split the vote and deprive Kabore of the 51% needed for an outright victory, then form a coalition behind the strongest candidate for the second round. But the main candidate, Eddie Komboigo, leader of the Congress for Democracy and Progress, received 15% and the other main rival, Zephirin Diabre, of the Progress and Change Party, who lost to Kabore in 2015, received about 12%.
The declaration comes four days after Sunday’s election. The chairman of the electoral commission said the final results are expected to be released on Saturday, which must then be verified by the Constitutional Court.
In an address to the nation after the results were announced, an optimistic Kabore praised the democratic process, praised his opponents and pledged to secure and unify the country.
“ It is an important responsibility to be the president of all Burkinabé, without exception, ” he said.
The opposition accused the ruling party of disloyalty, including bribery of people. The process was ‘riddled with fraud’ and the electoral commission fell short of the task of holding responsible elections, Tahirou Barry, an opposition candidate, told a conference Press.
Although there have been reports of irregularities, as in the east, where around 30 people voted on fake ballots because no ballots were available, it was not widespread, said Halidou Ouedraogo, president of CODEL, a local organization that monitors elections.
The opposition has seven days to appeal the vote. It was not immediately clear if they would.
The African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, a regional bloc, said appeals should be launched through judicial channels in a “ calm environment and above all to avoid violence ”, said Makuza Bernard, who led the AU delegation. “ We don’t need (violence). The Burkinabè don’t need that, ” he said.
The elections were held amid violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group which has killed more than 2,000 people this year and displaced more than a million.
Although no major attacks were reported on election day, threats of violence prevented people from voting in hard-hit areas of the country. Nearly 3,000 polling stations that should open failed to do so, preventing up to 350,000 people from voting, according to the electoral commission.
Many communities unable to vote were already marginalized, and civil society organizations say the president will have to work harder in his second term to unite an increasingly divided country.
“ He should ensure that the promises broken over the past five years are kept in order to allay social discontent. Social discontent is not just happening in big cities, but it’s happening more and more in the countryside, ” said Chrysogone Zougmore, president of the Burkinabé Movement for Human Rights, a local advocacy group.
Citizens in regions plagued by violence say the government must improve security so that it can focus on development, “ to occupy young people so that they no longer engage in terrorism, ” said the emir of Liptako, Ousmane Amirou Dicko, who lives in the town of Dori, in the Sahel region.
As Kabore supporters celebrated, opposition supporters said they would accept the results but expected the opposition to hold the ruling party accountable.
“ You have to be vigilant. Everyone must participate in the management of the country, ” said Paul Lengane, a Ouagadougou resident.
Source link