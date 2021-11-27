World

Burkina Faso: Tear gas fired at demonstrators denouncing Islamist attacks

Protesters demand President’s resignation

Burkina Faso police fired tear gas at people protesting the state’s failure to stop rising Islamist violence.

Some have erected barricades and burned tires as clashes spread through the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou.

Authorities suspended mobile internet services and deployed hundreds of riot police to stop the rally.

There is growing anger against the government and French soldiers who support the Burkinabé army.

Hundreds of people joined in Saturday’s protest, which was organized by a group calling itself the November 27 Coalition and demanded the president’s resignation.

“We refuse to lose Burkina Faso. We will appoint someone who is competent to ensure the security of the nation,” a protester told the Associated Press news agency.

There has been an escalation in violence since early November, in which dozens of security agents have been killed.

The worst happened on November 14 when 53 paramilitary officers and four civilians were killed in a raid on a camp in Inata in the north.

After reports that the officers were running out of food as the attack approached, President Roch Kaboré said he would announce “imminent changes” within the military structure and ordered the presence “active and effective “military leaders on the front lines. line.

Africa’s semi-arid Sahel region has been hit by an insurgency since militants captured large parts of northern Mali in 2012 and 2013.

In Burkina Faso, violence has forced more than a million people from their homes over the past two years.

