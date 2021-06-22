Burkina Faso says 11 police officers killed in ambush, 4 missing

The officers were attacked during a rescue mission in the northern city of Yirgou, the security minister said.

The government of Burkina Faso said an ambush against a police unit in the conflict-affected north of the country left at least 11 dead and four more missing.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Security Minister Ousseini Compaoré said the officers were attacked during a relief mission in Yirgou, a town that has been affected by recent violence.

“Joint search operations with the army have been underway since yesterday,” Compaoré added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has struggled to fight against the increasingly frequent and deadly attacks by armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIL).

The attacks, which have claimed at least 1,400 lives so far, first started in the north, near the country’s border with Mali, but have since spread to other areas, particularly to the is, triggering a major humanitarian crisis.

In early June, the northern village of Solhan was hit by the deadliest attack since the start of the conflict, with at least 138 dead. Local sources put the death toll at 160. The massacre sparked a mass exodus of more than 7,000 families looking for safer places.

Since 2019, violence in the country has forced more than 1.2 million people – about one in 20 – to flee their homes, according to figures from the United Nations refugee agency.

Some 150,000 people have been internally displaced this year alone, the agency said in early June, adding that 84 percent of them were women and children.