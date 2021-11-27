Burkina Faso: police fire tear gas during anti-government demonstration

Military police throw tear gas canisters to disperse around 100 demonstrators trying to march towards downtown Ouagadougou to protest the government’s failure to quell the violence.

Police fired tear gas in the capital of Burkina Faso during a protest against the government’s failure to stop a wave of violence by hard-line fighters.

Opponents of President Roch Kaboré, an alliance of three groups called the November 27 Coalition, on Saturday called for new protests in response to a recent wave of attacks in the West African country, including one by fighters linked to al-Qaeda which left 49 dead. military police and four civilians.

But other civil society groups have distanced themselves from the protests, refusing, according to them, “to be complicit with those who want to plunge the country into chaos”.

The assault two weeks ago near the town of Inata, in the north of the country, was the deadliest Burkinabe security forces have suffered since a rebellion erupted in 2015, and sparked anger against the government and military forces French women who support him.

Since then there have been dispersed protests and demonstrators in the town of Kaya prevented the passage of a French military convoy en route to neighboring Niger for nearly a week.

On Saturday, military police threw tear gas canisters to disperse a hundred demonstrators who were trying to march towards downtown Ouagadougou.

After retreating to the side streets, the protesters began erecting barricades and burning tires and trash cans.

Nicolas Haque of Al Jazeera said people are furious with the government because they no longer feel safe in their country.

“One and a half million people have been displaced by the violence in Burkina Faso and about 60% of them are children,” he said.

“Two-thirds of the country is not under government control, or at least there is fighting between the government and armed groups for [control of the areas],” he added.

“Incompetent” administration

One of the demonstrators, Fabrice Sawadogo, 28, was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying that “after seven years of failure to prevent terrorist attacks … it is time to ask the government to leave” .

The “incompetent” administration “must admit that it has failed,” he said.

The furious public reaction to the latest attacks angered authorities, who cut off mobile internet access a week ago and refused to allow Saturday’s protest.

The UN special envoy to West Africa said on Thursday he was concerned about the situation in Burkina Faso and warned against any military takeover, following coups in three countries neighbors over the past year.

Political instability has undermined a regional struggle against fighters linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIL), who continue to gain ground in the Sahel region of West Africa.

Groups linked to the two have plagued the landlocked Sahel, killing around 2,000 people and displacing 1.4 million of their homes since 2015.

An attack on November 14 saw hundreds of fighters storm a gendarmerie camp in Inata, in the north of the country, killing 53 police officers and four others.