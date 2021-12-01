Burkina Faso facing “a multitude of challenges” – the head of human rights Bachelet

She noted that the landlocked nation of West Africa faces the continuing threat of violent extremism, climate change and humanitarian crises, but Michelle Bachelet also stressed that her fact-finding mission was “a testimony” the openness of the state to the promotion and protection of human rights. , in collaboration with the UN.

Armed Islamist groups killed hundreds of civilians there, as well as in Mali and Niger, while government security forces and pro-government militias also killed terrorist suspects and civilians.

Meanwhile, climate change is robbing farmers and herders of their livelihoods – sparking more conflict and hampering access to water, food, health care and education.

“An already difficult humanitarian situation has become much more dramatic, with more than 3.5 million are in need of humanitarian aid – a 60 percent increase since January of last year. Among them, nearly three million are in a situation of food insecurity, ”she explained.

“Incredible resilience”

Ms. Bachelet discussed the country’s complex challenges with President Kaboré, senior ministers, as well as the President of the National Assembly and others.

“What I have found is incredible resilience, dignity and integrity in the face of overwhelming difficulties,” she said.

She described the plight of people forced to flee their homes, leaving behind land and livelihoods, as host communities share what little they have with internally displaced people.

According to the government, more than 1.4 million people have been internally displaced in Burkina Faso, amid reports of horrific violence and other human rights abuses, including allegations of summary executions, kidnappings and sexual violence.

“I stressed with President Kaboré, it is essential that all perpetrators of such human rights violations and abuses are brought to justice, regardless of their affiliation, and that they are held accountable for their actions, “said Bachelet,” in accordance with international standards.

Comply with international laws

During her visit, she also underlined the need for all state security forces and affiliated forces to comply with international human rights law and international humanitarian law, as being “essential to elicit trust… and to ensure that the state’s response to those who seek to destabilize it is firmly anchored in the rule of law ”.

“Failure to do so will lead to the failure of the fight against violent and lawless extremism,” warned the High Commissioner.

She expressed grave concern at the increase in inter-communal tensions and urged political and community leaders to prevent communities from being targeted or vilified for their alleged affiliation with violent extremism.

“Burkina Faso has a long tradition of ensuring the peaceful coexistence of its people. Efforts must be based on this and grounded in human rights to avoid discrimination, ensure inclusion and tackle inequalities, ”she said.

Under-represented voices

With some 59 percent of the total population under the age of 20, she is concerned about the plight of young people, especially in the north, where extremist violence is most prevalent.

“Poverty, lack of access to economic opportunities and, in some cases, discrimination and marginalization can make young people more vulnerable to radicalization“, she said.

While acknowledging the frustration and impatience with the deterioration of security in the country, she recalled that “it is more important than ever” to create a space for dialogue to allow society to express its grievances and jointly develop solutions.

Ms. Bachelet called the voice of young people, women and under-represented minority communities “key” and called on the state to “take proactive steps to increase the number of women in decision-making positions at all levels”.

“Solutions must be found together, not imposed,” said the High Commissioner.

© UNHCR / Mossa Bougma Displaced families living in a reception site in Ouahigouya, Burkina Faso.

Decisive moment

Amid the crises, she hoped the international community would step up its support: “The way it is run can have implications for peace and security and human rights for millions of people in the country, in the region and beyond. International and regional support is and will continue to be vital ”.

Now is a watershed moment which offers “a window of opportunity for vigorous action” based on human rights and the rule of law to “prevent the situation from getting out of hand,” she argued. .

Ms. Bachelet said that her office (OHCHR) would henceforth set up a state-approved technical assistance and training operation; monitor and report; and work with government, civil society partners and United Nations agencies to promote and protect human rights for all.

“This is part of the broader UN response to the crisis in the Sahel,” she added.