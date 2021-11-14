Burkina Faso defense outpost attack kills at least 20

The government denounces a “cowardly and barbaric attack” which killed 19 gendarmes and a civilian.

Armed men killed at least 19 gendarmes and one civilian in northern Burkina Faso, in the tri-border region where the country has been fighting armed groups for years.

Security Minister Maxime Koné told state media on Sunday that the toll of the attack on a military police outpost near a gold mine in Inata was tentative.

“This morning, a detachment of the gendarmerie suffered a cowardly and barbaric attack. They held their position, ”Kone said, adding that 22 survivors had been found.

There were concerns that the death toll would rise.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest against the defense and security forces since Burkina Faso was embroiled in conflict in 2015.

It came two days after another assault in which seven police officers were killed in the region near Niger and Mali.

Attacks by armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIL) continued to escalate in the tri-border area despite the presence of thousands of United Nations, regional and Western troops and the efforts of some governments to negotiate with the combatants.