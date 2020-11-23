Burkina Faso counts votes after threat of violence disrupts polls

The count is underway in Burkina Faso after the polls closed in the presidential and legislative elections, where threats of violence prevented parts of the country from voting.

Election officials said Monday that outgoing Burkina Faso president Roch Kabore, who is still fighting for five years against 12 other candidates, led with just three constituencies declared.

Election officers began the count after polls closed on Sunday by holding ballots for observers and marking the votes on a board next to the candidate’s name. Preliminary results are expected in the next two days.

Although no major incidents have been reported, threats of violence have prevented hundreds of thousands of people from voting in hard-hit parts of the country, in the North, Sahel and East. Armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIL) operate in large swathes of Burkina Faso, amid a growing security situation in the Sahel of West Africa, a semi- arid south of the Sahara desert.

Last year, the conflict killed some 2,000 people in Burkina Faso. More than a million Burkinabè have been displaced by the fighting.

Newton Ahmed Barry, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, told local television that nearly 3,000 polling stations that were expected to open did not, preventing up to 350,000 people from voting.

In the eastern province of Tapoa, 224 out of 335 polling stations did not open, according to a report by CODEL, a local election monitoring group. CODEL said it was “concerned about the situation in areas weakened by insecurity”. Local officials in the Sahel and Center-Nord, epicenters of the violence, told the Associated Press news agency that people were angry that they could not vote.

“I am upset and people are complaining because they thought they could vote and couldn’t,” Saidou Wily, a government official in the city of Barsalogho in the Center-North, said by telephone on Sunday. At least 37 villages in the region that expected to vote were unable to do so, he said.

Some open polling stations had to close early due to security concerns. In the commune of Markoye, in the Sahel’s Oudalan province, polling stations closed three hours earlier than expected, according to a post-election report from the West African Network of Peacebuilding, an organization focused on human rights. man.

According to an internal report by a local human rights group seen by the PA, there were also reports of fighting between political activists from the West and Center-North and attempts to ” Influence the vote ” of supporters of candidates and political parties. CODEL president Halidou Ouedraogo said there were areas in the east where no ballot was available, so around 30 people voted on fake ballots. But it has been detected and rectified, he said.

Observers from Burkina Faso said this election is a major test for the country’s young democracy in the face of mounting attacks and that the violence and intimidation shows how limited the control and legitimacy of the authorities really is.

The Election Commission was unable to complete voter registration in more than 17% of the country’s municipalities, meaning that voting did not take place in those areas affected by violence either – a development that would be considered a victory for the armed groups.

“On the one hand, [those unable to vote] will continue to feel estranged from traditional government, ”Chukwuemeka Eze, executive director of the West African Peacebuilding Network, told Al Jazeera.

“And then on the other side, there is the perception of the extremists that they have indeed succeeded because if they (the citizens) cannot vote, that means that they are winning the war because the apparatus of The state is not okay to allow citizens to vote, that’s what they (the fighters) are really aiming for. “

A change in Burkina Faso’s electoral code this year means that the election results will be valid even if people cannot vote in some parts of the country.

Alex Thurston, assistant professor of political science at the University of Cincinnati in the United States, said that whoever “wins [the election] will be faced with the challenge not only of restoring security, but also of showing the Burkinabè that every citizen counts ”.

Kabore is expected to win, but the opposition is hoping to split the vote, robbing him of the 51% support needed for an outright first-round victory. Then he plans to form a coalition behind the strongest opposition candidate for the second round.

Opposition candidates accused the ruling party of fraud, including bribery of people. The parties also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of making changes to the electoral map, said Zephirin Diabre, one of the main candidates of the Progress and Change Party.

After voting in the capital, Ouagadougou, he told the media he would congratulate whoever wins, but “will not accept results stained with fraud and irregularities”.