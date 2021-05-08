Burkina Faso army chaplains put to the test by extremist conflict – Times of India

For more than 15 years, Salomon Tibiri has offered spiritual help as a military pastor in Burkina Faso, he has never answered so many calls from anxious soldiers and their loved ones as in recent years. AP Photo

“Before the crisis, there was more stability,” said Tibiri, sitting in a church in the military camp in the town of Therefore. , in the hard-hit Center-North region. “Now (the soldiers) are busier, and when you approach them you feel their stress – a lot more stress.”

Once seen as a beacon of peace and religious coexistence in the region, the West African nation has been embroiled in unprecedented violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State since 2016, throwing an ill-equipped and under-trained army into disarray – and overwhelming the chaplains tasked with supporting them.

In interviews in the Center-Nord and Ouagadougou, the capital, military chaplains told The Associated Press that they are exhausted by the unprecedented conflict and that the assistance they are able to provide by phone calls and prayer services are inadequate.

Only seven chaplains, from Protestant, Catholic and Muslim faiths, are responsible for providing spiritual counsel to some 11,000 soldiers and helping to maintain morale. The military hasn’t dedicated the few resources it has to integrating the units, and they say the distance only makes it harder to motivate soldiers.

The troops “face death every day. … Right now they also need much more spiritual help,” said Noel Henri Zongo, chaplain and Catholic priest.

This is crucial work because experts say the psychological effects of a conflict like what is happening in Burkina Faso can be particularly difficult for soldiers who are experiencing it in their country for the first time. This can put them at an increased risk for post-traumatic stress disorder and increase the likelihood that they will act contrary to their moral values.

Last year, 524 civilians were killed by soldiers and local defense militias fighting alongside them, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, more than the 432 killed by extremists. At least 180 bodies were found in mass graves near the government-controlled town of Djibo, with evidence of military involvement in large-scale executions according to Human Rights Watch .

Etienne Bonkoungou, another chaplain, said he regularly advises troops struggling with whether their participation in combat makes them defenders or killers.

“The Bible says don’t kill, so as a soldier these questions often arise,” Bonkoungou said. “To kill another, to watch a colleague die (or kill someone yourself), should you kill? Shouldn’t you kill?”

To help them reconcile this dilemma, he uses biblical examples of pious people fighting in wars, and advises that “even sometimes God himself commands to kill.”

Private Luc Yelkouni acknowledged that the conflict “has an impact on our morale”.

A 29-year-old veteran for nearly a decade in the military, he had never suffered the kind of trauma he has in recent years, one colleague after another killed by extremists. After a stint in the Sahel, he turned to a military priest to help him cope with an experience of his deployment so traumatic that he said he didn’t want to go into details, even three years later. late.

Talking to the priest was reassuring, Yelkouni said.

The chaplains “play a key role for us,” he said, “and the collaboration is really good”.

Although the chaplains didn’t say what they thought the military should do, one said it would help if there were four or five more. And they wish they could be physically closer to those who are deployed for dangerous tasks.

“The role of a chaplain is to be present where the men are,” Zongo said, “and what he has to bring is the ability to face danger and get up after the death. failure.”

The military, whose communications team facilitated and participated in talks with chaplains, did not respond to a request for comment.

But last year, recognizing that his clergy needed help, he called in U.S. military chaplains to train their counterparts.

Major Mike Smith, chief chaplain of the United States Special Operations Command in Africa, said chaplains in Burkina Faso have never been trained in tasks such as caring for the wounded, counseling families, crying the dead and motivate the fighters.

“(The military) saw casualties on a regular basis, whether soldiers were killed in attacks or injured in attacks,” Smith said. “And … it was tearing apart the resilience of their strength, just as a whole, and it even impacted their retention.”

With the coronavirus pandemic also affecting operations, the United States provided chaplains in Burkina Faso with iPads which they used to record sermons and deliver them to the frontlines through messaging apps.

Their ability to boost morale can have real consequences, with experts saying low morale in the ranks has an impact on Burkina Faso’s counterterrorism strategy.

Heni Nsaibia, an analyst with the Armed Conflict Locations and Events Data Project, specializing in the Sahel region, the epicenter of the violence, said it appears that volunteer militias have essentially “replaced” the military on the front lines while the soldiers prefer to stay in their barracks.

A decision last month to carry out airstrikes and use special forces rather than launch a ground offensive after a deadly ambush in the east of the country is also a likely indication of greater reluctance by regular troops, a he added.

Despite limited resources, the soldiers said the chaplains had been a lifeline.

Yempabou Kobori, 30, said one thing that keeps him going is a bible verse his pastor shared about him in the Book of Psalms, about staying safe even as thousands fall around you. He recites it before the battle.

“It reminds me that I am not alone,” Kobori said.