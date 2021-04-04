World
Bulgarians elect new parliament amid pandemic – Times of India
SOFIA, Bugaria: Bulgarians go to the polls on Sunday to vote for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections.
The 12,000 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. for the 6.7 million eligible voters who elect 240 lawmakers.
The vote is widely seen as a referendum on the prime minister Boyko borissov. The macho-style political maverick, 61, has led his center-right GERB party with an iron fist for more than a decade and now hopes to win his fourth term.
Exit polls will be announced immediately after voting ends. Preliminary results are expected around midnight Sunday.
