Bulgarian President Radev to seal reelection: out of the polls

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is heading for a comfortable re-election, according to exit polls for the country’s second round of presidential elections on Sunday.

Radev, 58, edged his challenger Anastas Gerdzhikov, also 58, 64 to 66 percent in the presidential runoff after nearly winning the first round on November 14, according to exit polls from Alpha Research and Gallup International amid record numbers of voters. turn out.

The election follows widespread dissatisfaction against the high-level corruption that ended the ten-year reign of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in April and led a new anti-corruption party to victory in last week’s parliamentary elections.

The presidential office is largely ceremonial but provides a powerful platform to influence public opinion.

The president gains importance in times of political crisis, when the head of state can appoint interim cabinets.

Radev has gained popularity for his open support for massive anti-transplant protests versus Borisov in 2020 and for appointing interim governments that exposed murky government procurement deals from Borisov’s last center-right cabinet.

Borissov has denied any wrongdoing.

Gerdzhikov, the rector of Sofia University backed by Borissov’s GERB party, accused Radev of pitting Bulgarians against each other. He pledged to unite the nation, which has been hit by some of the European Union’s worst coronavirus death rates and skyrocketing energy costs.

Two Harvard-trained entrepreneurs whom Radev appointed in May as interim ministers have since formed the We Continue The Change (PP) party, which won Bulgaria’s third national election this year on November 14, promising “zero corruption”.

Radev, a former NATO fighter pilot who studied for a time at the US Air War College in Alabama, pledged to maintain Bulgaria’s place in the Western Alliance if re-elected.

But he also insisted on pragmatic ties with Russia and said sanctions against Moscow must be lifted.