Bulgarian party GERB set to win national vote: exit polls

Longtime Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov won a nationwide election on Sunday, polls exit polls have shown, and he is now likely to face complex coalition talks to secure another four-year term .

Exit polls showed Borisov’s center-right GERB would be the largest party in parliament, winning around 25% of the vote, down from 33.5% four years ago.

After a decade of Bulgarian political domination, Borisov has few natural coalition partners in a fragmented legislature, with most groupings rejecting direct cooperation with the GERB.

Weeks of talks or even another election cannot be ruled out, which means Bulgaria could struggle to tap into the EU’s 750 billion euro ($ 884 billion) stimulus fund intended to help to rebuild economies across the bloc after the coronavirus pandemic.

Former firefighter and bodyguard Borisov, 61, has sought to show off his successes in modernizing Bulgaria’s creaky infrastructure in a low-key campaign after massive anti-corruption rallies last year eroded his popularity .

Election officials carry a ballot box to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment ward at Pirogov hospital during parliamentary elections in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 4, 2021 [Stoyan Nenov/Reuters]

Reporting from the capital Sofia, Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith said if the exit polls were confirmed, it could lead to an “unprecedented situation” with the need for a coalition government.

“It could end up being a kind of gray period as Bulgarian politicians try to get out of this and see if they can establish some kind of government,” he said.

The emergence of popular TV host and singer Slavi Trifonov’s anti-establishment There is a such People party, which came second according to a Gallup International poll at 17.1%, complicates his coalition building options.

A poll by Alpha Research placed Trifonov third with 15.2% and the socialist opposition second with 17.6%.

Gallup found that the GERB gained 25%, while Alpha research put it slightly higher at 25.7%. Trifonov, 54, whose concerts strewn with patriotic songs have attracted thousands of people, has ruled out governing with the GERB or the Socialists.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms party, a traditional kingmaker largely supported by the country’s ethnic Turkish minority, was behind them with around 11 percent, according to polls.

Turnout figures were being watched closely for any hint that fears of coronavirus infection may have driven some voters away, especially among the older electorate of opposition socialists. Over 6.7 million Bulgarians have the right to vote.

The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Borisov to decide whether he wins a new four-year term despite lingering concerns about corruption in the European Union’s poorest member state.

“I have always taken into account what people decide … that the elections are fair,” Borisov said after voting in the absence of journalists.

“The immense support we have received from our European counterparts shows the importance of a stable European government in Bulgaria,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

President Rumen Radev, who supported last year’s anti-government protests and vehemently criticized Borisov, said he had “voted against the destruction of the rule of law”.

“These elections are a step towards a return to normality,” he added.

The first partial official results, usually expected late Sunday evening, could be delayed due to the introduction of automatic voting with the usual ballot voting in the majority of large polling stations.

The Central Election Commission is due to release the official results by Thursday.