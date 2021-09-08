Bulgaria, least vaccinated country in EU, faces deadly wave

VELIKO TARNOVO, Bulgaria (AP) – Standing outside the dilapidated public hospital in the town of Veliko Tarnovo in northern Bulgaria, the head nurse of the vaccination unit expresses a sad reality about her fellow citizens: “They don’t believe in vaccines.”

Bulgaria has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the European Union of 27 countries and faces a new rapid wave of infections due to the more infectious delta variant. Despite this, the inhabitants of this Balkan country are the most hesitant in the bloc to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Alone 20% of adults in Bulgaria, which has a population of 7 million, have so far been fully vaccinated. This places it last in the EU, which has a average of 69 % fully vaccinated.

“We are open every day,” Yordanka Minekova, the chief immunization nurse who has worked at the hospital for 35 years, told The Associated Press. “But there are very few people who want to be vaccinated. “

Krasimira Nikolova, a 52-year-old restaurant worker, chose not to be vaccinated, saying she had doubts about the effectiveness of available vaccines.

“I don’t believe vaccines work,” she told the AP. “Hospitals are full of people getting vaccinated … I already had the virus. I don’t think it’s that dangerous. I have other health issues and if it was that dangerous I would probably be dead already.

But Sibila Marinova, director of Veliko Tarnovo’s intensive care unit, says all 10 beds in her COVID-19 intensive care unit are occupied and she feels angry that so many Bulgarians refuse to be bitten.

“100% of intensive care patients are not vaccinated,” she told the AP, adding that staff shortages only increase the pressure.

Bulgaria has access to the four vaccines approved by the EU – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. But since the start of the pandemic, more than 19,000 people in Bulgaria have died from COVID-19, the EU third highest death rate, behind only the Czech Republic and Hungary. Over the past week, an average of 41 people have died each day.

The story continues

Bulgaria’s largely failed vaccination campaign now risks straining the country’s ailing health system.

In response, the government imposed tougher restrictions on Tuesday. Restaurants and cafes must close at 11 p.m. and their tables are limited to six people. Nightclubs have been closed and cinemas and theaters are limited to half their capacity. Outdoor arenas are limited to 30% of their capacity.

“The low vaccination rate forces us to impose these measures,” said Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov.

Despite belonging to a vulnerable age group, 71-year-old retiree Zhelyazko Marinov does not want to be vaccinated.

“I think I’m pretty healthy and have good natural immunity,” he said.

He gets most of his vaccine information from TV and Facebook, but said he could be persuaded to get the shot.

“If I was deprived of certain rights and freedoms, I would get vaccinated,” he said. “For example, if I cannot travel without a vaccination certificate.

Mariya Sharkova, a specialist in public health law, believes that the low consumption of vaccines in Bulgaria is the result of the low confidence of the inhabitants in the official institutions, as well as fake news about the shootings, political instability and a weak national vaccination campaign.

“In Bulgaria, we don’t have good health literacy,” she told the AP. “A lot of people choose to believe in conspiracy theories and fake news.”

Only compulsory vaccines in Bulgaria, such as measles, mumps and rubella, have high absorption. Sharkova said some of the blame must be on the government’s immunization program.

“They haven’t developed any strategy on how to deal with vaccine reluctance,” she said. “We have not had a real information campaign on vaccines. The Department of Health mostly relies on the ads on the department’s website, and I don’t think anyone really reads it. “

“The best policy for countries and populations as hesitant as ours are mandatory vaccines,” said Sharkova, who is dismayed that national television stations often invite vaccine-skeptical doctors to participate in their programs. .

But making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory could risk polarizing the problem further, she said.

Hriska Zhelyazkova, a 67-year-old military officer from the coastal city of Burgas, says she is wary of vaccines because “they were created so quickly.”

“I think my body would be fine if I contracted the virus,” she said. “I get information on the Internet, (and) I read the opinions of virologists.”

Still, she said she could get the vaccine if authorities put more stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people.

Back at Veliko Tarnovo hospital, pro-vaccination drawings colored by children hang on the walls. “You are our superheroes,” said a legend.

But Minekova, the vaccination nurse, is not optimistic about the future.

“Somehow I think it’s too late,” she said. “The right time has been missed. I don’t see a way to fix this problem at this time.

Valentina Petrova contributed to this report from Burgas.

This story has been corrected to show that Hriska Zhelyazkova is a woman, not a man.