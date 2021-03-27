World
Building collapses in Egyptian capital, killing 5, injuring 24 – Times of India
CAIRO: a nine-storey apartment building collapsed Saturday morning in the Egyptian capital, killing at least five people and injuring about 20 others, an official said.
Rescuers were looking for all survivors trapped under the rubble of the building in the al-Salam neighborhood, said Khalid Abdel-Al, the administrative chief of Cairo governorate.
At least 24 other people were injured and taken to hospitals, he said in a statement.
Police cordoned off the area, preventing bystanders and those looking for relatives in the building. Workers were seen using bulldozers to remove debris.
The cause of the building’s collapse was not immediately clear. An engineering committee has been formed to examine the structural integrity of neighboring buildings, Abdel-Al said.
Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt, where poor-quality construction is prevalent in slums, urban slums and rural areas.
With high-priced real estate in big cities like Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, developers seeking greater profits frequently violate building permits. Additional floors are often added without the proper government permit.
The government recently launched a crackdown on illegal construction across the country, jailing offenders and, in many cases, destroying buildings.
