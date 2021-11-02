Building collapse in Nigeria: race to find survivors as dozens remain missing

It is still not clear how many people could be trapped under the rubble

Rescuers work through the night searching for survivors in the Nigerian city of Lagos after a 22-story skyscraper collapsed during construction.

At least four people have died and dozens are missing.

An excavator is at the scene and rescuers and some residents are digging through the rubble and twisted metal. Four survivors have been found to date.

Earlier, photos from the site showed crowds near a huge mound of debris.

The cause of the collapse and the exact number of people trapped under the rubble remain unclear.

In the meantime, local authorities have ordered an investigation into the collapse and have committed to making the final report public.

Femi Adesina, special advisor to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the president “compromises with families who have lost loved ones.”

He added that the president had urged the authorities to step up their rescue efforts.

The building collapsed around 2:45 p.m. local time (1:45 p.m. GMT) in the upscale neighborhood of Ikoyi.

It was part of a complex named 360 Degrees Towers, which was intended to house luxury apartments, townhouses and penthouses, according to the development’s website, which has since been taken offline.

The housing program is being developed by Fourscore Homes Limited, which has a portfolio of projects in the UK, US, South Africa and other parts of Nigeria.

Construction worker Eric Tetteh, 41, told The Associated Press that his crews were waiting for an excavator to arrive at the site when the building suddenly fell.

“Me and my brother escaped, but there are more people – over 100 people,” he said.

A witness who worked in an office building opposite the site told the BBC’s Outside Source program that he heard a sound, looked out the window and “saw the building literally go down floor by floor”.

Local authorities put in place an emergency rescue plan and local authorities visited the site.

But according to AP, Lagos vice-governor Femi Hamzat was greeted by crowds of angry people who accused authorities of not starting the rescue efforts early enough.

There have been several building collapses in Lagos in recent years.

In 2019, 10 people died after a school collapsed in the mall.

And in 2014, a six-story building fell during a service by a famous televangelist, killing 116 people.

Building standards have often been criticized, and Lagos State authorities recently launched a new program to improve certification.