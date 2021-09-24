“Build back better”: Jordan’s path to a green economic recovery

Solar water heaters can be found atop buildings all over Jordan. The country has embarked on a climate-sensitive economic recovery and a new growth trajectory strategy. Photo credit: NDC Partnership

NEW DELHI, India, Sep 24 (IPS) – For the first time in decades, the Jordanian economy contracted in 2020. COVID-19 took a heavy toll on the economy, and this was concerning for the country, especially because Jordan had managed to grow at an average rate of 2%, despite regional and international shocks to its economy, accounting for 44% of gross domestic product (GDP) over the past decade.

In 2020, GDP contracted 3.5% year-on-year, with a rebound expected in mid-2021. The unemployment rate in Jordan rose to 22.7% of the labor force in 2020, from 19 , 1% a year earlier. This is the highest unemployment rate since at least 2005.

The Government of Jordan (GoJ), in light of COVID-19, has taken action to respond to the health and economic risks associated with the pandemic. Both would be of concern as some of the restrictions linked to the pandemic continue to extend until 2021 and the economic recovery could be stalled.

One of the key solutions that Jordan has easily gotten into is a climate-sensitive recovery and a new growth trajectory strategy. Jordan’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement on climate change are one of the key platforms through which it hopes to achieve its green development actions.

“Jordan’s green and climate-sensitive economy framework focuses on several key sectors: water, waste management, energy, agriculture, tourism and transport, in addition to health as a key sector for adaptation, ”said Lamia S. Al-Zoa’bi, Director of Development Plans and Programs at the Jordanian Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation (MOPIC) in an interview with IPS News.

“In Jordan, the focus is on a green and climate-sensitive recovery that can create jobs and economic transformation (JET), with a focus on public / private investment and climate finance,” Al said. -Zoa’bi.

Climate action planning adopted a comprehensive set of strategic climate responses, including Jordan’s initially planned nationally determined contributions (INDCs) in 2015, followed by its first NDC in 2016. Based on these efforts and in collaboration with national and internal stakeholders, the country launched its NDC action plan with priority projects in 2020, with the support of the NDC partnership.

The Department of the Environment, with the support of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), has launched the Green Growth National Action Place (GG-NAP) 2021-2025, which are mainly medium-term implementation plans. The majority of GG-NAP actions are climate sensitive and aligned with the NDCs, which have a longer implementation timeframe until 2030. As part of the Climate Action Improvement Program (CAEP) of the Partnership, Jordan conducted a cost-benefit analysis (CBA) for 35 priority climate actions contributing to the implementation of Jordan’s NDC, as previously identified by the sector working groups in conjunction with a strategy for climate finance.

Earlier in June 2021, the World Bank Group approved a US $ 500 million program to catalyze public and private investment in Jordan for a green and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this declaration, Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank Group Regional Director for Mashreq, said: “Jordan has been one of the most active and pioneering countries in the region in the ratification and adoption of international initiatives on climate change, including the Paris Agreement. Jordan can now capitalize on these efforts to become an attractive destination for green and climate-related investments. “

The Inclusive, transparent and climate-friendly investments is part of the recently announced $ 1.1 billion for the Program for Results (PforR), through combined loans and grants, financial support from the World Bank Group and other international partners to help Jordan to respond to the pandemic and promote an early climate – resilient and inclusive recovery.

According to a report by the United Nations Environment Program, the Mediterranean region, home to several countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has been described as a “climate change hotspot”. According to the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan, climate-related risks, such as extreme droughts, flash floods and storms, affect Jordan. These dangers are increasing in frequency and intensity over the years due to climate change.

Jordan, however, has positioned itself well ahead of time to tackle these issues by advancing its climate policy framework under the Paris Agreement, which it ratified in 2016. Jordan was among the first countries to launch a climate change policy in 2013 and has regularly published its national communications. under the United Nations Framework Convention (UNFCCC).

Prior to COP26, Jordan is updating its NDC, building on a prioritization exercise conducted in 2020 in five key sectors as part of its engagement with the NDC partnership. “The NDC action plan aims to intensify renewable energies and energy efficiency measures, to adapt the water, agriculture and health sectors to climate impacts and to strengthen the resilience of disadvantaged groups and vulnerable ecosystems, ”Al-Zoa’bi said.

So far, a cost-benefit analysis (CBA) to reduce GHG emissions and potential climate impacts has been carried out for 35 priority NDC actions.

“The creation of new jobs while maintaining social protection is one of the main priorities in the short and medium term, given the record unemployment which affects nearly 25% of the working population. As existing jobs come under pressure from spillover effects from the tourism sector, the path for international arrivals to pick up is uncertain. The increase in tax revenue is an important outcome, as current and projected budget deficit levels require new sources of tax revenue. All of these are seen as drivers of green recovery in Jordan, ”Al-Zoa’bi said.

Jordan’s green growth path aims to bring substantial benefits to the country’s economy, people and environment. This includes plans to reduce dependence on imported fuel through transformations in the transport sector. This helps mitigate uncertain and exogenous economic shocks resulting from volatile fossil fuel prices and physical supply disruptions.

According to the Jordanian National Action Plan for Sustainable Consumption and Production 2016-2025, the combination of green growth and sustainable consumption and production efforts in the fields of energy, transport, water, of agriculture, waste and tourism has the potential to attract sustainable green investments amounting to 1.3. billion US dollars and create 51,000 new jobs in ten years.

“Jordan updates its first NDC by increasing its macroeconomic target of reducing GHG emissions, this next updated NDC with a higher climate ambition aims to drive Jordan’s post-COVID-19 recovery process towards a low-carbon and more climate-resilient development path led by national green growth priorities while fully adhering to the provisions of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, ”concludes Al-Zoa’bi.

