Build a New City or New Humans? A Utopia in India Fights Over Future

AUROVILLE, India — The bulldozer arrived one night in December, shaking Ganga Park awake in her tree house and sending her scurrying down the trunk.

When its operator paused the threatening machine, which was there to clear a path through the surrounding forest, Ms. Park clung to it. Their standoff continued until the driver gave up and turned back.

When the bulldozer returned a few days later, Ms. Park confronted it again, but this time she was joined by dozens of her neighbors in the south Indian arcadia of Auroville.

They linked arms around the bulldozer, chanting “Om Namo Bhagavate,” a popular Hindu mantra that roughly translates to “Obeisance to the Almighty.” They remained until they won at least a temporary victory: a stay order from an environmental tribunal, forcing the demolition work to stop.