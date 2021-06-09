Buhari has 99 issues, but Twitter isn’t one of them

When on October 14, 2020, I saw Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s tweet “Donate via #Bitcoin to help #EndSARS”, I knew he would end up having issues with the Nigerian authorities. No government in the world would have given him a pat on the back for inviting donations to a movement that has shaken the foundations of its power.

From the perspective of the Nigerian government, the founder of the tech giant had helped worsen the country’s internal crisis by leveraging its immense global reach to appeal for funds to protesters, who chanted not only “EndSARS” but also “Buhari must go” in the streets of Lagos. There are a thousand and one respectable ways for a government to respond, but the current Nigerian government has not found one.

So when on June 2, Twitter deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari referring to the 1960s civil war in southeastern Nigeria and threatening violence, the Nigerian authorities’ response was swift. On June 4, the Ministry of Information announced that it was suspending the social media platform in the country.

Make no mistake: Buhari’s deleted tweet was the culmination – not the trigger – of the Nigerian government’s anger against Twitter. Its real problem with the platform is its status as the most important tool for the civic presentation of Buhari’s disappointing government. It came to a head during the #EndSARS protest, possibly Nigeria’s most organic protest in recent history.

Certainly, this demonstration could not have taken place without Twitter. It was the platform on which victims of police brutality shared their suffering at the hands of the Men in Black of the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Having spent days in a police cell and in prison myself undercover, I knew the majority of these stories were true.

In early October 2020, news of SARS operatives harassing young Nigerians and, in one case, killing a young man, spread around Twitter and sparked outrage across the country. This sparked a continuing wave of similar experiences shared by victims, which fueled public anger and prompted many to take to the streets to demand the end of SARS.

The biggest open secret in Nigeria about the protest was that the government hired thugs to attack protesters and infiltrate and discredit their movement. It is known that state agents invested a lot of effort in covering up the dead and wounded in the October 20 military raid that brought down the protest movement.

Eight months after the end of the protests, Twitter remains the only platform where these events are sporadically revisited, sometimes on the 20th of the month but many times for no specific reason. Twitter remains a thorn in the flesh of the Nigerian government, the only lasting place of remembrance for the blood spilled at Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos on October 20, 2020.

Speaking shortly after Twitter deleted Buhari’s tweet, Information Minister Lai Mohammed accused the social media platform of “funding the #EndSARS protesters”. He also criticized Twitter for its failure to suppress inflammatory tweets from Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Secessionist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who calls for the establishment of an independent state (Biafra) in southeast Nigeria.

But Mohammed ignored the fact that Buhari’s tweet was overwhelmingly reported by the public. Furthermore, Kanu’s secession-inciting tweets are nothing compared to the weight of a president threatening citizens with the treatment inflicted during a civil war remembered for the genocide suffered by the people of south-eastern Nigeria.

The government of Buhari exists – supposedly – on the mandate of the people; Kanu exists because of government failures. Therefore, the two parties cannot be accused of the same levels of public accountability. That this government cannot see the division of Buhari’s tweet is quite worrying.

As far as IPOB is concerned, it is a problem that we have made ourselves. Twitter simply serves as an amplifier of growing grievances. Many of those who reported Buhari’s offensive tweet have no sympathy for IPOB, but they are concerned about the government’s obsession with Kanu and his people at the expense of more egregious and devastating threats to Nigeria’s existence.

In 2017, the Buhari government called on the military to declare IPOB a “militant terrorist group” in violation of the country’s terrorism law, which states that only a judge can make this declaration, before subsequently acting on it. to the law. Four years later, he still has not had the courage to declare the militants of pastoralist communities as terrorist groups in this way, despite their designation in 2015 by the Global Terrorism Index as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world after Boko. Haram, ISIS and al-Shabab. .

Just days ago, militants killed at least 25 and razed homes, shops and a palace in a town in southwestern Nigeria, but they are not yet terrorists due to the apparent bias of Buhari for the shepherds, himself being one of them. Bandits terrorize northern Nigeria; since December, they have kidnapped nearly a thousand people and their unofficial spokesperson Sheikh Abubakar Gumi often improves their image in the media. Yet for the Nigerian government, the killers and kidnappers are not terrorists.

Minister Mohammed’s claim that Twitter has become a platform for “activities that could undermine the existence of the Nigerian company” is implausible. The biggest threat to Nigeria is the lack of inspiring governance.

Nigerians are hungry. The naira continues to weaken. The purchasing power of people is decreasing. Unemployment is bitter. Quality health care is lacking. Shepherds, bandits and activists kill people with impunity.

Solve these issues and watch Kanu disappear into the darkness. No one will listen to him if he has food on his table. No one will join the June 12 protests, which some activist groups are calling to protest the Twitter ban, if they were in good health and had a paid job. June 12 is an important day in the history of Nigeria as it was the date of Nigeria’s freest and fairest elections, held in 1993. The result was overturned by the dictatorial regime of Ibrahim Babangida.

Good governance is the ultimate secret to ensuring the existence of the Nigerian business. Twitter, which Buhari used in 2015 to call on Nigerians to condemn the failed Jonathan government, cannot suddenly be the problem in 2021. It should not be taken away from people who currently use it to criticize its failures – to less, of course, he says we can count the remaining two years of his tenure as an accelerated waste.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.