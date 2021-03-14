World
Buckingham Palace to ask law firm to investigate Meghan bullying: report – Times of India
LONDON: Buckingham Palace consider rescheduling an investigation into the allegations Meghan markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have intimidated staff during her time as a frontline royal with Prince harry in Britain to outside investigators, a British media report said on Sunday.
Earlier this month, the palace confirmed that an investigation would be carried out after “ The Times ” published a leaked email from a staff member alleging that the former American actress had kicked out two personal assistants from the royal household and undermined the trust of a third member. Staff.
Now the Sunday Times“ reports that it has been decided that the investigation will be entrusted to a third-party law firm to conduct an independent investigation, rather than an internal investigation.
“Our commitment to look into the circumstances surrounding the allegations of former Duke and Duchess of Sussex staff is underway, but we will not be providing a public comment on this,” a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said. Buckingham Palace.
Several former and current royal assistants who were unable to testify in court in Meghan Markle’s recent privacy court case against a UK newspaper are expected to speak in connection with the investigation.
“The worst real incidents did not come out. There are heart-wrenching stories to tell, ”the newspaper said, citing a royal source.
The complaint against Meghan dates back to October 2018 when a staff member of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was sent to a seasoned courtier. The email was forwarded to the human resources department, but the complaint did not progress.
The palace investigation into the exact circumstances was announced days before Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah winfrey aired last weekend, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of shocking allegations regarding the lack of mental health support offered to a suicidal Meghan and unnamed royals raising concerns about the skin color of their Métis son Archie.
“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are of concern. Although some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be treated by the family in private. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very close family members. loved ones, ”one reads to Buckingham. Declaration of the palace, a few days after the interview.
Prince William, Harry’s older brother, is the only senior royal to comment directly on the allegations, answering reporters’ questions with, “We really are not a racist family.”
The relationship between the brothers has been strained for some time, and it emerged over the weekend that they had “been in touch” for the first time since Oprah Winfrey’s interview, apparently via text.
Meanwhile, their father Prince charles is said to be ‘upset and cut’ after Harry opened up about his injury to the Prince of Wales not taking his calls after announcing his decision to step down as a frontline royal last year and cutting him off financial word.
“It was a surprise to learn that he had been interrupted, given the bank statements. The prince continued to provide financial support to Harry and Meghan after their move to America as they regained their feet, ”a source close to Charles told The Sunday Times.
Earlier this month, the palace confirmed that an investigation would be carried out after “ The Times ” published a leaked email from a staff member alleging that the former American actress had kicked out two personal assistants from the royal household and undermined the trust of a third member. Staff.
Now the Sunday Times“ reports that it has been decided that the investigation will be entrusted to a third-party law firm to conduct an independent investigation, rather than an internal investigation.
“Our commitment to look into the circumstances surrounding the allegations of former Duke and Duchess of Sussex staff is underway, but we will not be providing a public comment on this,” a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said. Buckingham Palace.
Several former and current royal assistants who were unable to testify in court in Meghan Markle’s recent privacy court case against a UK newspaper are expected to speak in connection with the investigation.
“The worst real incidents did not come out. There are heart-wrenching stories to tell, ”the newspaper said, citing a royal source.
The complaint against Meghan dates back to October 2018 when a staff member of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was sent to a seasoned courtier. The email was forwarded to the human resources department, but the complaint did not progress.
The palace investigation into the exact circumstances was announced days before Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah winfrey aired last weekend, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of shocking allegations regarding the lack of mental health support offered to a suicidal Meghan and unnamed royals raising concerns about the skin color of their Métis son Archie.
“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are of concern. Although some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be treated by the family in private. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very close family members. loved ones, ”one reads to Buckingham. Declaration of the palace, a few days after the interview.
Prince William, Harry’s older brother, is the only senior royal to comment directly on the allegations, answering reporters’ questions with, “We really are not a racist family.”
The relationship between the brothers has been strained for some time, and it emerged over the weekend that they had “been in touch” for the first time since Oprah Winfrey’s interview, apparently via text.
Meanwhile, their father Prince charles is said to be ‘upset and cut’ after Harry opened up about his injury to the Prince of Wales not taking his calls after announcing his decision to step down as a frontline royal last year and cutting him off financial word.
“It was a surprise to learn that he had been interrupted, given the bank statements. The prince continued to provide financial support to Harry and Meghan after their move to America as they regained their feet, ”a source close to Charles told The Sunday Times.
Source link