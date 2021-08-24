Bubonic plague puts young lives at risk in DR Congo: UNICEF

Poverty, conflict and displacement are contributing to the return of a centuries-old disease for the first time in more than a decade, and new research supported by the agency has revealed that children are particularly vulnerable.

Serious consequences for children

The research focused on three health zones in Ituri, where more than 490 cases were recorded between 2020 and 2021, with 20 deaths. Some 578 cases and 44 plague-related deaths have occurred across the province during the same period.

“What is really worrying here is that we have reported cases of plague in areas that have not seen a case for over 15 years, and many more cases in areas where there is none. had very little or no before “,noted Izzy Scott Moncrieff, Unicef Field supervisor of the Social Sciences Analysis Unit (CASS).

“There are serious consequences for children because they are more exposed to risk factors for plague. ”

Poor sanitation a factor

Bubonic plague, also known as black death, is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis, which is commonly found in small mammals and their fleas. It is characterized by painful swollen lymph nodes called buboes.

Outbreaks are often attributed to poor sanitation and hygiene practices which attract flea-carrying rats, foraging for food, which infect people in their homes.

Although the disease can be fatal, it is easily treatable with antibiotics.

The DRC, more specifically Ituri, as well as Madagascar and Peru, are the only places in the world where cases continue to be reported.

UNICEF said the current outbreak differs from previous ones as bubonic plague and the highly infectious pneumonic form of plague, which is transmitted from person to person through the air, have been reported in areas previously free from the disease. These areas are located in the east of Ituri province, near the border with South Sudan and Uganda.

Vulnerable poor families

Ms Scott Moncrieff said plague is mainly transmitted in rural areas by fleas carried by wild rats. The poorest families can be particularly affected.

Yako Adhiku, 40, lives in a round mud house with a thatched roof in the town of Aru, one of the three health zones in the UNICEF study. She first realized that her two-year-old daughter, Asizu, had contracted the plague when the lymph nodes in her neck began to swell.

“She also lost her appetite, had a fever and her gums were very red,” Ms. Adhiku said.

Fearing that the child might die, she rushed her to the local health center where she was given pills for her daughter and all family members, in case they too were infected.

Ms Adhiku told researchers that she often sees rats running around her house. She even borrowed a cat to try to keep them out.

“The very existence of the plague here makes us poor,” she said. “I have to take care of my sick child, so I no longer have time to go to the fields and cultivate. ”

Support affected communities

Although the plague is easily treatable with antibiotics, which are available in most health areas in Ituri, UNICEF stressed the importance of getting treatment quickly.

A recent report found that although communities in the three targeted health zones are aware of the factors that increase their exposure to plague, poverty, conflict and displacement have prevented people from taking action to protect themselves and protect themselves. their children.

The situation is further aggravated by additional factors, such as lack of resources, which forces many people to sleep on the floor because they do not have beds; unsafe burial practices, poor waste disposal and seeking medical care through traditional methods rather than through recognized health centers.

UNICEF is appealing for support to help affected communities in Ituri, including through a rat and flea eradication campaign and building houses that are more resistant to rodents and dangerous insects. The agency also strives to provide beds for children made from locally available materials. “We want to empower parents, where possible, to provide beds for children and prevent young people from sleeping on the floor where they are more prone to plague from flea bites,” said Ms Scott. Moncrieff.

“At the same time, we want to ensure that households and subsistence farmers can live in a safe environment with the resources to keep their food and livestock safe in buildings separate from where they live and are sleeping.