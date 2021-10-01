Bubble Battle: War Comes to the Prosecco Hills

VALDOBBIADENE, ITALY – Small vans carrying mounds of green grapes crossed the Prosecco road. Workers harvesting in the terraced vines squinted at the sun. Drunk tourists stopped for tastings. Couples toasted at the city’s quaint prosecco bars.

But behind the effervescent front, the producers of Italy’s hugely popular sparkling white wine in the northeastern region of Veneto were on the verge of war.

“I feel like I’m going to fight,” said Elvira Maria Bortolomiol, mimicking a gun in an airy tasting room next to her vineyards. Owner of the Bortolomiol winery and new president of a consortium of producers, Ms. Bortolomiol said that a surprise attack had “confused” us.

War and internal conflicts have arrived in the land of Prosecco. The European Union, in a major buzz kill for a multibillion-euro industry fueled by Spritz, agreed last month to consider a long-standing request from Croatia to recognize Prosek, a method of making an obscure sweet dessert wine of the same name.