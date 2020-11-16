Bruno Barbey, Magnum photographer of War and Peace, dies at 79

Bruno Barbey, French photographer for the Magnum Photos agency who has done powerful and empathetic work in war zones as well as in peacetime, died on November 9 in Orbais-l’Abbaye, in north-eastern France. He was 79 years old.

His wife, Caroline Thiénot-Barbey, said the cause was pulmonary embolism.

Jean Gaumy, a colleague at Magnum, described Mr. Barbey in an email as “a formidable visual architect” whose images told the story of “the transformation and movements of the world”.

In May 1968, when students in Paris sparked a political movement with mass protests against universities and the government, Mr Barbey photographed enduring images of rage in the streets: of students throwing projectiles at police; demonstrators passing cobblestones to build barricades; armed police storming fleeing students; protesters at night carrying Molotov cocktails in an already burning street.