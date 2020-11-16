Bruno Barbey, Magnum photographer of War and Peace, dies at 79
Bruno Barbey, French photographer for the Magnum Photos agency who has done powerful and empathetic work in war zones as well as in peacetime, died on November 9 in Orbais-l’Abbaye, in north-eastern France. He was 79 years old.
His wife, Caroline Thiénot-Barbey, said the cause was pulmonary embolism.
Jean Gaumy, a colleague at Magnum, described Mr. Barbey in an email as “a formidable visual architect” whose images told the story of “the transformation and movements of the world”.
In May 1968, when students in Paris sparked a political movement with mass protests against universities and the government, Mr Barbey photographed enduring images of rage in the streets: of students throwing projectiles at police; demonstrators passing cobblestones to build barricades; armed police storming fleeing students; protesters at night carrying Molotov cocktails in an already burning street.
“At one point I went with Marc Riboud and Henri Cartier-Bresson buy helmets to protect our heads from all the stones thrown, ” Mr Barbey told the Guardian in 2014, referring to two other Magnum photographers; Mr. Cartier-Bresson is one of the founders of Magnum. “We quickly realized that they made it impossible to use our Leicas properly, so we threw them away.”
Three years later, Mr Barbey was in Northern Ireland to photograph his sectarian conflict. On a Londonderry street, he found several young men lining a wall of a building and wielding what looked like cricket bats as they prepared to attack British soldiers in riot gear just around the corner from the street.
In Belfast, he came across an armed British soldier leaning against the remains of a burnt out car talking to three boys.
Twenty years later, in 1991, he chronicled the Allied operation to push invading Iraqi forces out of neighboring Kuwait. One photo showed half a dozen exhausted and relieved Marines as they walked away from Burgan oilfield on fire. A companion cliché showed four camels – demonstrating much less urgency than the Marines – opposed to the same conflagration.
Photography “is the only language that can be understood anywhere in the world,” Mr. Barbey once said.
Bruno Barbey was born on February 13, 1941 in Berrechid, Morocco, just south of Casablanca, and grew up in various regions of the country: Rabat, Salé, Marrakech and Tangier. His father, Marc, was a diplomat; his mother was Marie Clément-Grandcourt. From an early age he knew he wanted to travel the world as Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, the French writer and aviator.
Bruno’s parents sent him to Paris for high school, where he was “a dunce and a frustrated left-hander”, he writes in his retrospective photographic book, “Passages” (2015). He and his friends skipped classes to see movies from Italian neorealist filmmakers as Roberto Rossellini and Vittorio De Sica.
Mr. Barbey entered the Ecole des Arts et Métiers in Vevey, Switzerland, in 1959 to study photography and graphic arts, but left after a year, as his classes focused on advertising and industrial photography. He longed for the freedom to pursue a single subject for an extended period as a Swiss documentary photographer Robert frank made in his revolutionary book “Americans,»Which was published in France in 1958.
Following Frank’s lead, Mr. Barbey drove through Italy in a used Volkswagen in the early 1960s, photographing its inhabitants in black and white in a neorealist style.
“My goal,” he writes in “Passages,” “was to capture the spirit of the place.”
He captured dozens of moments in the life of a nation: a family running on a scooter, every person bubbling over except the pregnant mother; a group of girls whose cheerful expressions contrast with that of a dismal beggar reaching out behind them; little boys playing with realistic guns; and a host of other characters like prostitutes, priests, old men and mafiosi.
The photographs – which would later be published under the title “The Italians” in 2002 – brought him to the attention of Magnum, where he worked for more than 50 years. In addition to the Paris protests, he covered conflicts in the Middle East, Nigeria, Vietnam and Cambodia and recorded life in China, Brazil, India, Japan and Spain.
He spent much of 1981 in Poland during the rise of the Solidarity union, capturing Poles in a time of turmoil and turmoil. He gathered the images in “Portrait of Poland” (1982).
“He drew distinguished attention to the human experience – with great kindness,” Gilles Peress, another Magnum photographer said in a phone interview.
Mr. Barbey, whose photographs have been widely exhibited, was awarded the French National Order of Merit and was elected a member of the Académie française des Beaux-Arts, Institut de France, in 2016. He was Director of Magnum at two times.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Aurélie Barbey; one son, Igor; two sisters, Loïse Barbey-Caussé and Adelaïde Barbey-Guissinger; two brothers, Dominique and Guy; and four grandchildren.
Although he left Morocco at the age of 12, Mr. Barbey continued to return, seduced by its rich colors, light and architecture. Many of her photographs were quiet moments: a bride showing off her hands decorated with a henna design; a golden-hued interior with a distant figure in a black and white striped dress blending into the floor design; red skins dry in the sun; and a person in black walking down an alley framed by pink walls.
“It is very difficult to photograph there”, Mr. Barbey was quoted as saying on the Magnum website“Because in Islam photography is supposed to bring the evil eye.
He added: “You have to be as cunning as a fox, well organized and respect certain customs. The photographer must learn to blend in with the walls. Photos should either be taken quickly, with all the attendant risks, or only after long periods of endless patience.
